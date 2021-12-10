NASH COLUMN: Police need more funding, not less

Whenever I hear sirens, along with my concern for those who may be injured, my appreciation goes out to police officers and others who are responding.
Then I remember the few left-wing extremists who stupidly coined the phrase “defund the police,” and how right-wing media and many Republican politicians exploited such a simplistic and silly slogan. Since then, they’ve twisted it and claimed that Democrats want to eliminate law enforcement or drastically reduce funding for police departments. That’s a lie and they know it.
We all know there are bad actors in every profession. There are corrupt and incompetent politicians, business owners, trade technicians, office workers, teachers, and so on. The difference between them and law enforcement officers is that their mistakes and incompetence rarely, if ever, result in physical injuries or death to themselves or others.
Yet even when a police officer responds to common incidents like speeding or domestic abuse calls, they risk serious injury or death to themselves. They know that, so it’s no wonder some of them overreact at times. They are, after all, human. That doesn’t mean they’re justified in shooting someone who’s running away or suffocating someone who’s already restrained and begging for his life. Those are the police officers who represent the worst actors and deserve justice under the law.
But, if you consider there are about a million full-time law enforcement officers in this country, the bad actors are an extremely small percentage. Still, just like all professionals, they can always benefit from more training. They should also have ever-present support to deal with the excessive mental stress and trauma that’s a daily part of their jobs. Those changes would result in more, not less, funding, but would be a lot cheaper than having to send a mental health counselor along on every call they take. However, because of the increasing number of people with mental health issues, that may soon be a necessity as well.
Anyone who’s spent any time in our schools knows there are many more students suffering from mental illness than there were only a decade ago. Teachers, principals, counselors and other staff have to face that fact several times a day. If voters knew how challenging it is, they’d insist on increased funding to hire more mental health providers in every school. Anyone who questions that need would quickly change their minds and realize it’s a crisis if they spent only a few days volunteering in our schools. And, that’s why I also firmly believe in the need for police liaison officers in every school, especially middle and high schools.
On Nov. 30, a police liaison officer was present in the Oxford, Michigan, school when a 15-year-old student shot and killed four fellow students and injured another seven with a gun his father had purchased for him only days before. If it weren’t for the liaison officer and other officers who responded in minutes, there would have been even more killed and injured since there were still several bullets left in the gun when he surrendered to them.
He, numerous other mass shooters and the man who killed six and injured more than 60 people with his vehicle during the Waukesha holiday parade, are examples of how serious mental health issues can be. Also, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of suicides increased 33% between 1999 and 2019 and is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.
That’s why we need more funding to help children who show the first signs of mental illness, long before they’re inclined to harm themselves or others. University students and veterans are also in need of mental health care, but there’s not enough funding to provide it. It’s not going to be cheap or easy but, if we don’t do it, who will? And, if we don’t, the costs will be much higher in the long run.
Thankfully, my state representative, Dave Considine, and his Democratic colleagues are aware of the drastic need. That’s why they’ve proposed the “Mental Healthcare is Healthcare” bill package that includes five bills to support mental health care access for K-12 students, University of Wisconsin students, and veterans. I urge everyone to contact their state lawmakers and ask they support those bills that would, if passed, make all of us safer.
But, no matter what, there will always be some people who endanger their own lives or those of others. That’s why we’ll always need police and sheriff departments that are adequately staffed by law enforcement officers trained to deal with dangerous people, including those with mental illnesses. Those officers also need adequate support and resources to take care of themselves as they perform their often-dangerous duties.
Democrats know that, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.