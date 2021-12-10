NASH COLUMN: Police need more funding, not less

But, if you consider there are about a million full-time law enforcement officers in this country, the bad actors are an extremely small percentage. Still, just like all professionals, they can always benefit from more training. They should also have ever-present support to deal with the excessive mental stress and trauma that’s a daily part of their jobs. Those changes would result in more, not less, funding, but would be a lot cheaper than having to send a mental health counselor along on every call they take. However, because of the increasing number of people with mental health issues, that may soon be a necessity as well.

Anyone who’s spent any time in our schools knows there are many more students suffering from mental illness than there were only a decade ago. Teachers, principals, counselors and other staff have to face that fact several times a day. If voters knew how challenging it is, they’d insist on increased funding to hire more mental health providers in every school. Anyone who questions that need would quickly change their minds and realize it’s a crisis if they spent only a few days volunteering in our schools. And, that’s why I also firmly believe in the need for police liaison officers in every school, especially middle and high schools.