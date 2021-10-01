NASH COLUMN: Redistricting needs to be fair

Sometimes the most boring issues are the most important to our lives, communities and states. One of those is the topic of redistricting, which is done every 10 years after the census. The reason it’s boring is because it’s complicated, and the rules governing it are different in different states.

Its original purpose was to be sure every legislative and congressional voting district was composed of an equal, or as equal as possible, number of people; in other words, to make sure every district has a fair amount of representation when it comes to local, state and national elections. It was also expected that the newly drawn lines would form compact districts whose boundary lines were contiguous.

Today, in 25 states, the job of redrawing the maps is done by state legislatures and, in Wisconsin and some others, the maps have to be approved by their governors. In other states, like Iowa, non-partisan commissions re-draw the maps. Often, in states where the maps are drawn by the legislatures, the lines are skewed to guarantee that the party that has the majority in the legislature is guaranteed to keep that majority. That’s called gerrymandering.