NASH COLUMN: Republican hypocrisy never ends

Their stance on masks, vaccinations and mandates are laughable. It’s all about freedom and choice, they say, but they never mention that they’ve all had vaccinations against polio, measles, mumps and rubella. I don’t recall any protests or attacks on school board members when those vaccines were mandated years ago. Then again, much of the Republican Party back then were people with integrity and common sense.

The freedom of choice stance they take over masks and vaccines is also comical, considering they keep voting to take away one of the most important choices of a woman’s life. They don’t care if a 10-year-old is raped, made pregnant and forced to carry a baby to term. They don’t care if a poor woman—whom they also label a “welfare queen”—can’t afford to support the children she has already but is forced to have more. And, they never mention any retribution for the men who made those women pregnant or the lack of adequate health care for the poor women who have to pay for hospitalization and follow-up care for themselves and the children. Yet many Republican governors have banned mask and vaccine mandates that are meant to protect the lives of children and adults against a deadly virus. And, now they’re telling private companies they can’t make mandates for their employees, either. Where’s that “freedom” they talk about?