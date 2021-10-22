NASH COLUMN: Republican hypocrisy never ends

What a mess. That statement covers almost everything we see and hear on the news. The worst part is that it seems to be getting worse instead of better.
Many of us hoped that things would calm down after Joe Biden was elected. But, his and his administration’s mishandling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, plus the stark disagreements within the Democratic Party over legislation that a majority of Americans support have complicated issues that should have been no-brainers.
It’s easy to understand people who have a “wake me when it’s over” attitude. Except that’s what a lot of politicians want: for us to go away and let them further enrich the wealthy by cutting their taxes, allow Big Pharma to continue to rip us off by charging double or triple what they charge in other countries, to rig elections by making it harder for poor people to vote, to refuse to pay women the same as men for doing the same jobs, and more. If enough people ignore what’s happening, most of us will pay the price.
And, if good people refuse to stand up against the lies and deliberate misinformation those politicians and right-wing media spew every day, we’ll continue to pay. The liars and hypocrites are counting on it and depending on gullible people who refuse to do any meaningful research to elect or reelect their corrupt, enabling politicians.
I watch Fox News just to see for myself how they operate, and realize their standard of operation is simple: Don’t cover any topic that makes their favorite politicians look bad while spreading lies and misinformation to make the other side appear dangerous or evil. There are too many to list in one column, but here are a few examples:
Their stance on masks, vaccinations and mandates are laughable. It’s all about freedom and choice, they say, but they never mention that they’ve all had vaccinations against polio, measles, mumps and rubella. I don’t recall any protests or attacks on school board members when those vaccines were mandated years ago. Then again, much of the Republican Party back then were people with integrity and common sense.
The freedom of choice stance they take over masks and vaccines is also comical, considering they keep voting to take away one of the most important choices of a woman’s life. They don’t care if a 10-year-old is raped, made pregnant and forced to carry a baby to term. They don’t care if a poor woman—whom they also label a “welfare queen”—can’t afford to support the children she has already but is forced to have more. And, they never mention any retribution for the men who made those women pregnant or the lack of adequate health care for the poor women who have to pay for hospitalization and follow-up care for themselves and the children. Yet many Republican governors have banned mask and vaccine mandates that are meant to protect the lives of children and adults against a deadly virus. And, now they’re telling private companies they can’t make mandates for their employees, either. Where’s that “freedom” they talk about?
The extremely wealthy pharmaceutical companies and their political action committees are now airing television ads that contain lies about Democratic attempts to allow Medicare to negotiate the prices of prescription drugs. The ads imply that, if the bill passes, people would no longer be able to get the medications they need. Wrong – if that happens, people would be able to afford their medications because the prices would be much lower than they are now. But, big drug companies and the politicians who get millions in campaign money from them don’t want us to know that.
As for elections, it makes sense to require an ID and proof of residence to register to vote. But, many Republican-dominated states are trying to resurrect an old law that would allow one-sided legislatures to pick their representatives to the Electoral College and give the election to their own candidates, even if they got fewer votes. If the people don’t stand up against that, our democracy will be in real jeopardy.
Republican lawmakers’ so-called support for law and order is another joke since most of them refuse to refute the former president’s evidence-less claims that the 2020 election was stolen. They’re too cowardly to admit that the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol Building was an attack against democracy and seem to have forgotten the violence against the police, the attempt to stop the legal certification of the election, and the yells to “hang Pence and Pelosi.” They’re also too cowardly to criticize Donald Trump for calling the violent rioters patriots.
It’s past time to throw out the hypocrites and liars, and elect candidates who have our, and not just their, interests at heart.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.