NASH COLUMN: Republican politicians mislead

Their so-called support for law and order is laughable since most of them supported President Donald Trump, the most corrupt, dishonest person to ever hold that office and who cheered on the murderous capitol mob. Then, instead of trying to stop the mayhem, he sat in the White House and watched it on television. Later, he called the criminals “patriots” who love our country.

While Republican politicians, including our own Sen. Ron Johnson, say they fight for American jobs they passed a law that allows corporations to deduct the costs of moving their operations and jobs overseas. Could it be that those corporations donated enormous amounts to their campaigns?

Sen. Mitch McConnell made a fool of himself last week when, referring to boycotts some businesses imposed because of the new, repressive voting restrictions in Georgia and other states, he said businesses should stay out of politics. He made clear, though, that he thinks it’s perfectly fine for them to donate huge amounts of money to Republican campaigns.