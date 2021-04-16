NASH COLUMN: Republican politicians mislead

Republican politicians have done a great job of convincing their voters to believe what they say and ignore what they do.
They say they’re against regulations, claim they’re pro-life, support law and order and good jobs and tout their family and Christian values. If they were truthful, they’d admit what they say is the opposite of how they legislate. Then again, if they were truthful, they’d never win elections.
The results of their fights against regulations are glaringly obvious. One of the major causes of the devastating 2008 recession was lack of regulations on banks and other financial companies like mortgage lenders. It’s also well-known that insufficient regulation of polluting industries is one of the main causes of climate change. Meanwhile, they have no problem regulating businesses that want mask mandates for customers and employees or want to require vaccinations.
They insist on regulating women’s lives by taking away a woman’s right to choose and, by defunding Planned Parenthood, women’s access to affordable birth control.
Their pro-life stance is laughable since they refuse to pass reasonable gun control laws that would save many lives. In Wisconsin and other GOP-dominated state legislatures, they’ve turned away tax dollars we paid to the federal government for affordable health care because they refuse to expand Medicaid/BadgerCare. Also, their refusal to make polluting industries accountable presents real health consequences and is certainly not pro-life.
Their so-called support for law and order is laughable since most of them supported President Donald Trump, the most corrupt, dishonest person to ever hold that office and who cheered on the murderous capitol mob. Then, instead of trying to stop the mayhem, he sat in the White House and watched it on television. Later, he called the criminals “patriots” who love our country.
While Republican politicians, including our own Sen. Ron Johnson, say they fight for American jobs they passed a law that allows corporations to deduct the costs of moving their operations and jobs overseas. Could it be that those corporations donated enormous amounts to their campaigns?
Sen. Mitch McConnell made a fool of himself last week when, referring to boycotts some businesses imposed because of the new, repressive voting restrictions in Georgia and other states, he said businesses should stay out of politics. He made clear, though, that he thinks it’s perfectly fine for them to donate huge amounts of money to Republican campaigns.
Just as hypocritical is their so-called reverence for family values. You can count the number of Republican lawmakers on one hand who, during the 2016 presidential campaign, spoke out against their candidate; a man who cheated on his wives, paid off porn stars, ignored Tiffany, his daughter from his second marriage, and was never seen interacting with his youngest son or any of his 10 grandchildren. Later, he and those “family value” lawmakers were also fine with the separation of families at the southern border, some of whom have still not been reunited.
Then there are the “Christian values” they’re always preaching. Trump, his administration and GOP politicians’ actions were and are the exact opposite of those of Jesus Christ. Christ welcomed and fed the poor who didn’t need to show proof of citizenship or if they had jobs. Meanwhile, Republican policy is to close the borders to the poor and desperate like the Guatemalan people who lost their homes, crops and jobs due to recent hurricanes.
The only times Jesus showed anger was at those he called hypocrites because they didn’t practice what they preached—he’d have a lot to choose from today—and the greedy who used the temple for profit and demanded money from poor people who wanted to worship there, Jesus entered the temple courts and drove out all who were buying and selling there. He overturned the tables of the money changers and the benches of those selling doves, Matthew 21:12.
Republican politicians have no problem taking money from evangelical Christians, some of whom can barely afford to donate, and no problem being the kind of hypocrites who angered Jesus. They fight against any attempts to make the richest among us and the most profitable corporations pay their fair share of taxes. They give the most tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans and at the same time refuse to raise the pathetic minimum wage. Those lawmakers work only part-time, live off our tax dollars and perks, yet have no compassion for those who are working two or more jobs and are barely surviving.
But I do have to give them this—they’re excellent at fooling their voters. At least they’re good at something.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.