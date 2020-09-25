NASH COLUMN: Republicans against Trump

But they’re getting a lot of pushback from Republicans who have not abandoned their moral convictions. As of now, they’ve formed six groups that are campaigning for former vice president Joe Biden. They are, The Lincoln Project, 43 Alumni for Biden, Right Side PAC, Republican Voters Against Trump or RVAT, Never Trumpers, and Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform or REPAIR.

And what did Trump have to say about Republicans who are campaigning against him? In his usual, bullying tone, Trump tweeted on Oct. 23, 2019, “Watch out for them, they are human scum.”

Those “human scum” are members of past Republican administrations, former Republican advisors and political strategists, cabinet officials, several recent appointees and members of the Trump administration who decided they could no longer enable or tolerate his deceit, corruption, disregard for American values and lack of common decency.

One of them is Miles Taylor, a Department of Homeland Security chief of staff in Trump’s administration from 2017 to 2019. He resigned because of the corruption he witnessed and is urging support for Biden because, he said, Trump “wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda.”