NASH COLUMN: Republicans against Trump

Because I’ve voted for Republicans as often as I voted for Democrats, I can hardly be labeled a left-winger. It was only after Scott Walker was elected governor that I noticed a change in party politics. I saw how Republicans attacked all hard-working employees by eliminating the prevailing wage law, and passed the “Right to Work” for less bill that stripped public unions of their power to fight for fair wages and safe working conditions.
It got worse after Donald Trump was elected when almost all Republican lawmakers decided that supporting him was more important than truth, morality, compassion and fairness. As an example, when Trump was only a candidate back in 2015, Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina, said of him, “He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot. You know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.”
Back then, Graham also told CNN, “This is a defining moment in the future of the Republican Party.
We have to reject this demagoguery, and if we don’t reject Donald Trump, we’ve lost the moral authority … to govern this great nation.”
As to his opinion of Joe Biden, in 2016, a teary-eyed Graham is shown and heard in a video saying Biden is “as good a man as God ever created” and “is the nicest person I think I ever met in politics.” Yet today, hypocritical Graham is delighted to cozy up to Trump, support him and even play golf with him. So yes, Graham and other Trump enablers have definitely lost their moral authority to govern.
But they’re getting a lot of pushback from Republicans who have not abandoned their moral convictions. As of now, they’ve formed six groups that are campaigning for former vice president Joe Biden. They are, The Lincoln Project, 43 Alumni for Biden, Right Side PAC, Republican Voters Against Trump or RVAT, Never Trumpers, and Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform or REPAIR.
And what did Trump have to say about Republicans who are campaigning against him? In his usual, bullying tone, Trump tweeted on Oct. 23, 2019, “Watch out for them, they are human scum.”
Those “human scum” are members of past Republican administrations, former Republican advisors and political strategists, cabinet officials, several recent appointees and members of the Trump administration who decided they could no longer enable or tolerate his deceit, corruption, disregard for American values and lack of common decency.
One of them is Miles Taylor, a Department of Homeland Security chief of staff in Trump’s administration from 2017 to 2019. He resigned because of the corruption he witnessed and is urging support for Biden because, he said, Trump “wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda.”
Extremely conservative John Bolton, Trump’s former National Security advisor who previously served in the Republican administrations of Ronald Reagan and both Bushes, wrote a book about Trump, “The Room Where it Happened,” in which he describes how incompetent and dishonest Trump is and how he cozies up to dictators and America’s enemies. He wrote that when Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi, Trump “turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win.”
Then there’s life-long Republican Olivia Troye, who resigned in August. For two years, she worked as a homeland security, counterterrorism adviser and, most recently, a coronavirus adviser to Vice President Mike Pence. She now supports Biden. In a Sept. 17, “Republicans Against Trump” television ad, she claimed that Trump’s lack of an effective response to the Corona virus cost lives. In it she says that during a task force meeting Trump said the Corona virus could be a good thing because then he wouldn’t have to shake hands with “all those disgusting people.” By “those disgusting people,” he meant his supporters.
It would take a fat book to list and describe all the former Trump administration officials and staff members who have exposed the corruption and deceit they witnessed during their time associated with the president and his administration. Yet, what do we hear from the majority of our state and federal GOP lawmakers? Cowardly silence.
That’s why people in my district are lucky to have Democratic state rep. Dave Considine, and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan representing them. Both are running for re-election this year, and it’s easy to support them because they’re honest, and always quick to respond to our concerns and questions. They’ve also made themselves available by holding town hall meetings where everyone, not just Democratic supporters, are welcome.
So please vote your conscience, and in these times, that means voting for Democrats because it’s obvious the other party no longer cares about us.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!