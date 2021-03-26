NASH COLUMN: Republicans don’t care

If, on March 16, there had been a federal or state law requiring a 48-hour waiting period to buy a handgun in Georgia, several people might still be alive and their killer, Aaron Long, would not be facing the death penalty or life in prison.

The day before, Long’s parents kicked their son Aaron, 21, out of their home. The next day he bought a handgun and murdered eight innocent people. He was on his way to kill more when he was arrested.

Long, who was said to be very religious and who carried a Bible around, had recently spent six months in a rehab center for his sexual addiction and was apparently not self-supporting. His addiction obviously wasn’t new, but the fact that he was kicked out of his parents’ home was. That made him very angry, and it was his anger that caused him to buy a firearm. If he’d had time to calm down, he probably wouldn’t have gone on that killing spree.

But Republicans in Congress and in states where they have the majority in the legislatures, fight against the most reasonable gun laws like universal background checks and waiting periods. They don’t care about the numbers of people who die from gun violence. They only care about the number of gun lovers who vote for them.