NASH COLUMN: Republicans have stood inway of state's long to-do list

As a result, everyone from out of state who uses our roads and buys gas here, doesn’t pay a cent to help maintain them. He also said that when Scott Walker was governor, an audit of the unemployment system showed its technology was drastically out-of-date, yet the Republican majority has consistently refused to update it.

That’s why so many unemployed Wisconsinites have waited for months, instead of a week as they do in Minnesota, to get the help they need to survive financially. Gov. Evers asked the GOP majority to act, but they didn’t. Just like they haven’t acted on around 100 other bills that are stuck in the state senate.

I also interviewed Rep. Dave Considine about what needs to be done. He said, “We should be working on a lot in the Assembly, including funding for public health, public schools, and community roads in rural and urban areas.” About public health funding, he said Wisconsin is the second lowest in the nation per capita.