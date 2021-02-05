NASH COLUMN: Republicans have stood inway of state's long to-do list

The pandemic has made clear that Wisconsin’s Republican legislators don’t care about our health, livelihoods and businesses.
Although the Wisconsin legislature is considered full-time, the Republican majorities in the Assembly and Senate refused to call a session between mid-April 2020 and January 2021. That’s almost nine months of doing nothing. Even while the pandemic was raging and Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers urged them to convene, they met only on Aug. 31, when they gaveled in and gaveled out in minutes.
According to wispolitics.com, “The Wisconsin Legislature has been the least active full-time state legislative body in the country since states began taking measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.” It adds, “In the other nine states with full-time legislatures, as defined by the National Conference of State Legislatures, lawmakers on average have met 18 times more frequently than their Wisconsin counterparts since Gov. Evers first declared a public health emergency on March 12.”
Think about that – since April, our Republican legislators have refused to consider the governor’s and Democratic lawmakers’ pleas to help individuals as well as businesses during the worst health emergency in a century. The Senate even passed a resolution against the governor’s mask mandate despite experts on infectious diseases from all over the world agreeing that wearing masks is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
Democratic members and more than 20 groups, including public health organizations, physicians, churches and assisted living facilities, showed up to oppose it. Not one group showed up to support it. Dismissing all that opposition, Republican state senators proved they care more about thwarting the governor than they do about saving lives and livelihoods.
The Republicans also don’t care about businesses that want to protect their employees and clients. They’re pushing a provision in the COVID relief bill that prohibits privately-owned business from requiring their employees to get vaccinated against the virus. So much for that free enterprise they say they support.
On Jan. 25, I spoke with Democratic Sen. Jon Erpenbach about the Republicans’ inaction and what needs to be done to help the unemployed, schools, and the economy. He said that until Joe Biden was elected, there was no coordinated, national plan to confront the pandemic and its effects. Because of that, the vaccine shortage has been a roadblock, and counties differ on how they’re making them available.
He’s concerned that students in rural areas are suffering because many lack internet access. He said Democrats have been pushing to expand it for years, and although there’s been some money put into it, it hasn’t been enough. As for our crumbling roads, he said they raised registration fees on Wisconsin drivers, but never raised the gas tax.
As a result, everyone from out of state who uses our roads and buys gas here, doesn’t pay a cent to help maintain them. He also said that when Scott Walker was governor, an audit of the unemployment system showed its technology was drastically out-of-date, yet the Republican majority has consistently refused to update it.
That’s why so many unemployed Wisconsinites have waited for months, instead of a week as they do in Minnesota, to get the help they need to survive financially. Gov. Evers asked the GOP majority to act, but they didn’t. Just like they haven’t acted on around 100 other bills that are stuck in the state senate.
I also interviewed Rep. Dave Considine about what needs to be done. He said, “We should be working on a lot in the Assembly, including funding for public health, public schools, and community roads in rural and urban areas.” About public health funding, he said Wisconsin is the second lowest in the nation per capita.
He wants to keep public school dollars in public schools and recognizes that every dollar that goes to vouchers for private schools is a dollar less that goes to non-profit public schools. As a former teacher, he knows schools aren’t funded enough, which impedes students’ opportunities to learn. He also wants to “lessen the negative impacts of standardized testing on instructional time and teacher preparation.”
As to the pandemic he said, “The legislature needs to help on COVID-19 control or get out of the way…The legislature has played politics rather than offering solutions.”
Democratic lawmakers like Erpenbach and Considine are representing what the majority of Wisconsinites want and need, but their hands are tied because Democrats in the legislature are in the minority. That’s because, in 2011, Gov. Walker and Republicans paid to have voting district maps designed so, even when Republican candidates get fewer votes overall, they can’t lose their majority. But that’s a subject for another day.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.