NASH COLUMN: Republicans hinder efforts to help citizens, hold fair elections

It’s obvious that Republican lawmakers in Congress and in many state legislatures, including Wisconsin’s, have no desire to help the American people and businesses recover from the financial ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last weekend, the U.S. Senate barely passed the COVID-19 relief bill which the House had passed with no Republican support. But instead of helping it move along, our own Sen. Ron Johnson insisted that Senate clerks read the entire 600-page bill aloud, wasting 10 hours before any debate began or any votes could be cast.
Voters should ask him why, during the Donald Trump administration, he didn’t prompt any delays in passing the bill that gave him and other millionaires huge tax breaks and which, even before the pandemic, helped create the country’s highest national debt.
Here in Wisconsin, the GOP majority in the legislature has tried to thwart everything Gov. Tony Evers has tried to do to stop the spread of the disease and help businesses and the unemployed get some financial relief. Many of the Republican legislators even refuse to do the simplest and most effective thing to stop the spread of the disease: wear a mask. Evers knows that the sooner the disease is brought under control, the safer it will be to operate businesses as they were before. Unfortunately, the Republicans in our legislature are incapable of understanding that common sense logic.
And then there are the Republican bills here and in other Republican-run states designed to make it harder for people, especially people of color and anyone holding two jobs or with very young children, to vote in future elections. Using Trump’s and his enablers’ baseless and untrue claims of voter fraud as a basis, they’re working to limit the number of people who vote with absentee ballots and limit the available times and number of places where ballots can be cast or deposited. Those and other proposed restrictions would discourage voters in large cities, whose residents are often Democratic and the most diverse. Meanwhile, the lawmakers behind these proposals claim to be patriots. What a joke.
They know they can’t win on their true policies, which leave out most hard-working Americans while rewarding the rich, so they have to lie and cheat. They’ve cheated here in Wisconsin since 2011 when they gerrymandered our voting districts to favor Republican candidates. As proof of that, all we have to do is look at the popular votes cast in 2018 where Democrats got 54% of the votes but won only 36% of Assembly seats.
To understand how they did it, it’s helpful to look at the chart in the League of Women Voters’ brochure called “Fair Maps.” It cost Wisconsin taxpayers more than $3 million for the Republican-hired law firm to wiggle and squiggle voting district borders so, even though there are fewer Republican voters overall, they win the most seats in the legislature and are assured wins in most Congressional districts.
Wisconsin voters aren’t happy with that. In 2019, a Marquette Law School Poll showed that more than 70% of Wisconsin voters want a non-partisan process, like the one Iowa uses, to redraw the boundaries of voting districts after every U.S. census. The original and only good reason for redrawing maps was to make sure each district has about the same number of residents. But both parties in different states have abused that procedure to gain legislative seats. No matter which party does it, it’s corrupt and must be stopped.
In fact, its prohibition is included in a new Democratic bill on election reform but, of course, the Republicans in Congress are fighting it. Despite what they say, they’re the ones who are against fair elections. While most of us agree the country needs election reform, it should make it easier, not harder, to vote and to have all the votes counted by the end of Election Day. It’s absurd that, here and in some other states, polling officials can’t count absentee ballot votes until Election Day, even when they’re received days before.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.