NASH COLUMN: Republicans hinder efforts to help citizens, hold fair elections

And then there are the Republican bills here and in other Republican-run states designed to make it harder for people, especially people of color and anyone holding two jobs or with very young children, to vote in future elections. Using Trump’s and his enablers’ baseless and untrue claims of voter fraud as a basis, they’re working to limit the number of people who vote with absentee ballots and limit the available times and number of places where ballots can be cast or deposited. Those and other proposed restrictions would discourage voters in large cities, whose residents are often Democratic and the most diverse. Meanwhile, the lawmakers behind these proposals claim to be patriots. What a joke.

They know they can’t win on their true policies, which leave out most hard-working Americans while rewarding the rich, so they have to lie and cheat. They’ve cheated here in Wisconsin since 2011 when they gerrymandered our voting districts to favor Republican candidates. As proof of that, all we have to do is look at the popular votes cast in 2018 where Democrats got 54% of the votes but won only 36% of Assembly seats.