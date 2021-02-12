NASH COLUMN: Republicans lie to supporters

I’ve never heard one Democrat advocate for open borders. They just want people who are asking for asylum to have a chance to state their cases. They believe once those immigrants are working and contributing to our economy, they should be able to become citizens within a reasonable length of time. If every hard-working, undocumented immigrant were to quit their jobs right now, thousands of companies would go out of business. That’s why Republican lawmakers never go after the employers.

No Democrat encourages abortion. They support affordable birth control, but Republicans keep defunding organizations like Planned Parenthood which provide it. Affordable birth control and family planning would eliminate the necessity for most abortions. Since I’ve never been in the shoes of a woman who is desperately poor, who already has more children than she can support, or has a medical condition that would make pregnancy and birth a danger to her life, I’m in no position to judge. It’s laughable that the same Republicans screaming about personal freedoms think it’s just fine to take away a woman’s freedom.