NASH COLUMN: Resolve to move past prejudice

It wasn’t until a few years later that we realized some of them wouldn’t have been as welcoming if we hadn’t been white. One of our neighbors, a logger, mentioned that a nearby farm was for sale and he hoped no “colored person” would buy it. I asked him how many Black people he’d known, and he said “None.” I then told him about all the wonderful black people I’d known in college and while my husband was in the Army, but it didn’t seem to lessen his prejudice. In most cases, it’s fear of the unknown that breeds contempt.

Another preconceived idea I had concerned “southern hospitality.” That was bashed almost immediately after we moved to North Carolina where the first thing most neighbors and even our children’s elementary school classmates, asked was, “Are you saved? Has God forgiven you all your sins?” Once they found out we weren’t Southern Baptists, they were less friendly.

Once we admit to prejudices that cause harm to innocent people, we have opportunities to eliminate them. That takes the courage to admit our fears, and then to determine if they’re based on facts or merely feelings based on limited experiences or biased sources. The only cure is to broaden our experiences, seek out those who are different, get to know them and then decide if our ideas about them are fair. Eliminating unfounded negativity is good for our physical and mental health. Resolving to rid ourselves of it is another worthy goal for 2022 and beyond. Have a good one.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.