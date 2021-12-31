NASH COLUMN: Resolve to move past prejudice

At midnight, the new year starts and, if we’ve made any resolutions, so do our attempts to accomplish them. Many of us resolve to lose weight and exercise more, and that makes sense. But, why don’t we also examine our attitudes on certain subjects and resolve to change them if they fall into the category of prejudice?
Prejudice is having pre-conceived ideas about certain groups of people, different cultures, races, religions, places, sexes and even ages. It’s normal to be prejudiced to some extent, based on our experiences but, when prejudice hurts innocent people, it’s a societal as well as an individual problem. An excellent examination of prejudice can be found at verywellmind.com/what-is-prejudice.
We all develop prejudices based on our experiences, as well as what we learn from family, friends and the media. But, we often change our opinions when we broaden our experiences and/or increase our knowledge by being open to accurate information coming from those who study and discover it.
A prejudice I developed in first grade was against redheads and was based on one redheaded classmate who was nasty to all of us. It took a few years for me to realize that her meanness had nothing to do with the color of her hair. I obviously got over my prejudice against redheads because I married one.
When I was on a college break, a friend suggested we tour New York City. Having lived in small Ohio towns my whole life, I assumed, with no evidence that New Yorkers were cold and unfriendly, but I went anyway. On the very first day, my prejudice died, and my opinion changed. If we seemed unsure of where to go or how to find something, someone on the street always offered to help and guide us in the right direction.
Another surprise came with our first cab ride. We asked to be taken to Greenwich Village, an area known back then as quaint, colorful, paved with cobblestones, and inhabited by “beatniks.” After the driver asked us where we were from, he told us he was an aspiring actor and drove cabs to support himself until he could start his chosen career. Then, he not only drove us on those bumpy cobblestoned streets to bistros and clubs; he went in and sat with us until we were ready to leave, not charging a cent for his time.
Years later, when I lived in upstate New York, I found the same friendliness in neighbors and others. Needless to say, I no longer have negative feelings about New Yorkers.
When my husband, our baby and I moved to Minnesota, the people were extremely welcoming and friendly. Unlike other places I’ve lived, everybody knew everyone and helped one another when professional help was too distant or expensive. That made up for the harsh winters and bug-filled summers. So much for the idea of clannish northerners. But they, too, had prejudices.
It wasn’t until a few years later that we realized some of them wouldn’t have been as welcoming if we hadn’t been white. One of our neighbors, a logger, mentioned that a nearby farm was for sale and he hoped no “colored person” would buy it. I asked him how many Black people he’d known, and he said “None.” I then told him about all the wonderful black people I’d known in college and while my husband was in the Army, but it didn’t seem to lessen his prejudice. In most cases, it’s fear of the unknown that breeds contempt.
Another preconceived idea I had concerned “southern hospitality.” That was bashed almost immediately after we moved to North Carolina where the first thing most neighbors and even our children’s elementary school classmates, asked was, “Are you saved? Has God forgiven you all your sins?” Once they found out we weren’t Southern Baptists, they were less friendly.
Once we admit to prejudices that cause harm to innocent people, we have opportunities to eliminate them. That takes the courage to admit our fears, and then to determine if they’re based on facts or merely feelings based on limited experiences or biased sources. The only cure is to broaden our experiences, seek out those who are different, get to know them and then decide if our ideas about them are fair. Eliminating unfounded negativity is good for our physical and mental health. Resolving to rid ourselves of it is another worthy goal for 2022 and beyond. Have a good one.
