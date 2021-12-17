NASH COLUMN: Rights and obligations

We’ve been hearing a lot about “rights” lately coming from, guess where – the right.
There’s their right to free speech, even when that speech is full of lies, threats, vulgarity or deliberately skewed facts. But, the former president, who’s the current idol of the far right, called real news and fact-based articles “fake news” and certainly supported censorship of the facts when they didn’t flatter him. He, nor most of the Republicans in Congress, have condemned Republican colleagues who’ve made a mockery of their positions as representatives of the people as they act like schoolyard bullies with no sense of integrity or character.
One posted a meme showing President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi being attacked or threatened by swords. One joked about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) being a possible terrorist, and two of them posted photos of their Christmas cards showing themselves and their children holding assault rifles just a few days after the slaughter of several students by a gun-toting student in Oxford, Michigan. Classless is too mild a word to describe that kind of insanity. But, hey, they have the right to make fools of themselves by their free expression, so let them keep proving it.
Funny, though, how they don’t apply that right to free speech and expression to teachers or schools that are responsible for teaching the history of our country – the good as well as the bad. Those truths are to be banned at all costs according to many on the right. Again, they see no contradiction in their demands or how silly they sound to anyone who thinks logically.
There’s also their right to refuse to be vaccinated or wear a mask, and along with that is their right to die and to sacrifice the health or lives of others for that right. As the number of American deaths from COVID-19 and its variants continue to grow – more than 800,000 as I write—even some skeptics are starting to believe the truth—that almost all of the ones in hospitals or caskets were not vaccinated. Still, a walk through any store proves there will be a lot more deaths because many still refuse to mask up. Oh well. It’s their right. Unfortunately, it also affects innocent people if and when they spread the virus.
They say they want people to have the right to do whatever they want with their own bodies, unless you’re a woman. They think it’s fine to take away her right to control what happens to her body and mental health; not only for nine months, but for the rest of her life. Also, if a woman can’t afford more children and asks for help, she’s called a “welfare queen.” And, if she puts her baby up for adoption, those rightists don’t care how much suffering that causes for the rest of the woman’s life.
There’s also the right to own assault rifles although they were originally manufactured only for the military and have no practical use except to kill a lot of innocent people in a very short time…which, tragically, they’ve often been used for here in the U.S. It seems they’re more of an ego-enhancer for some owners who think carrying one makes them look tough. It doesn’t.
Then there’s the GOP’s support for “law and order” while few Republican lawmakers have the guts to meaningfully condemn the actions of those who incited or took part in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol immediately after Donald Trump urged his rally attendees to march there and “fight like hell.” That resulted in destruction of parts of the Capitol building and the violent attacks on Capitol and Metropolitan police officers, which, according to the departments’ accounts, resulted in the injury of 138 officers. Even more tragically, it resulted in five deaths, including that of a rioter.
That’s not all. They also threatened to hang vice president Mike Pence and Speaker Pelosi. Later, the former president called the insurrectionists “patriots.” But, most of those who have been arrested say they were doing as instructed – attempting to stop the legal certification of the electoral votes. That would have denied the right of American voters to pick their president. Apparently, most GOP lawmakers think it’s okay for the former president’s supporters to break the law, kill or attack police officers and violently storm the building where our democratic processes are conducted and maintained.
Because of that and the long list of their other hypocrisies, most Americans, including many Republicans, are waking up to their dishonesty and deceptions. For the good of the country, I hope they’ll make that perfectly clear the next time they vote.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.