NASH COLUMN: Rights and obligations

There’s also their right to refuse to be vaccinated or wear a mask, and along with that is their right to die and to sacrifice the health or lives of others for that right. As the number of American deaths from COVID-19 and its variants continue to grow – more than 800,000 as I write—even some skeptics are starting to believe the truth—that almost all of the ones in hospitals or caskets were not vaccinated. Still, a walk through any store proves there will be a lot more deaths because many still refuse to mask up. Oh well. It’s their right. Unfortunately, it also affects innocent people if and when they spread the virus.

They say they want people to have the right to do whatever they want with their own bodies, unless you’re a woman. They think it’s fine to take away her right to control what happens to her body and mental health; not only for nine months, but for the rest of her life. Also, if a woman can’t afford more children and asks for help, she’s called a “welfare queen.” And, if she puts her baby up for adoption, those rightists don’t care how much suffering that causes for the rest of the woman’s life.