NASH COLUMN: Senseless violence, riots: When will we ever learn?

He was 14 years old when he came to the group home. Unlike most of the other adolescents there, he wasn’t there due to bad behaviors. He was there until a foster home could be found for him.
He was a slim, nice-looking, polite, mixed-race young man who kept his room and clothes perfectly neat and got along well with the other teens. I didn’t know much else about him until he came into my office one evening after the others had gone to bed. He must have decided it was safe to trust me, because it was clear he wanted to talk.
Since he was attending a local school, I asked him how he liked it. He said it was OK and that his teachers were very nice, but he hated having to walk to and from school. I asked him why. He said almost every day someone driving by would yell the “N” word at him. He said it made him afraid that one of them might stop and try to hurt him. I asked him if it was always the same people, and he said, “No.” I was astounded to hear that the small town I loved was home to that many cruel human beings.
That’s what it’s like to be a black person in many American communities. That’s why they’re sick of it. That’s why they’re angry and frustrated that prejudice hasn’t diminished much since the civil rights movement. But white people aren’t usually aware of it. Neither I, nor any of my white friends, has ever been targeted by haters because of the color of our skin, so we don’t know how pervasive the hatred is.
That hatred is evident even in some people whose job it is to protect us. As I write this, there are protests all over the country because in Minneapolis, George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was flat on the ground with his hands tied behind his back, died after a white policeman knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Meanwhile, two other officers held his back and legs and another stood and watched. Floyd begged for mercy and gasped that he couldn’t breathe, and bystanders begged the officer to stop, but he ignored them. He was so nonchalant he even kept one hand in his pocket as if he was killing time, not killing another human being.
Since then, along with peaceful protests, there are senseless riots, violence and massive destruction of property in many major cities. In Minneapolis, the vandals destroyed a brand-new, huge housing development built for low-income people. More than a hundred other buildings and businesses were burned, stores looted and vehicles set on fire.
On May 31, someone I know who lives in Minneapolis, went down to the area with the most destruction to help clean up the debris. She said it’s even worse than what she’s seen on the news. She said it looks like all the pictures she’s seen of bombed-out cities.
As I write this, law enforcement personnel are still gathering evidence and information as to which groups are responsible for inciting and carrying out such violence. Yet, without evidence, the president and his wholly owned Attorney General William Barr have declared the destruction is being done by left-wing extremists and members of Antifa. They didn’t mention the white nationalists who were there, or any other right-wing groups. As usual, the president makes statements and accusations before he has any idea what he’s talking about.
Shortly after his accusations, on the last day of May, the driver of a tractor-trailer drove into a huge group of peaceful protesters in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety tweeted, “Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators. The truck driver was injured & taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is under arrest. It doesn’t appear any protesters were hit by the truck.”
Anyone who thinks that driver is a left-wing extremist has been watching too much Fox.
The truth is, most people, including police officers, are good. But, as in a classroom or any gathering, the ones who aren’t get most of the attention. So, it’s important to know that many people, of all races and nationalities tried to stop the destruction. Thousands of them appeared the mornings after the riots to clean up the streets and buildings. People from both political parties acknowledged that the vandals destroyed more than just buildings; they hurt the ones who are already suffering the results of blind prejudice.
The old Pete Seeger song, “Where Have All The Flowers Gone” asks, “Oh, when will they ever learn?” That’s a good question.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
