NASH COLUMN: Senseless violence, riots: When will we ever learn?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was 14 years old when he came to the group home. Unlike most of the other adolescents there, he wasn’t there due to bad behaviors. He was there until a foster home could be found for him.

He was a slim, nice-looking, polite, mixed-race young man who kept his room and clothes perfectly neat and got along well with the other teens. I didn’t know much else about him until he came into my office one evening after the others had gone to bed. He must have decided it was safe to trust me, because it was clear he wanted to talk.

Since he was attending a local school, I asked him how he liked it. He said it was OK and that his teachers were very nice, but he hated having to walk to and from school. I asked him why. He said almost every day someone driving by would yell the “N” word at him. He said it made him afraid that one of them might stop and try to hurt him. I asked him if it was always the same people, and he said, “No.” I was astounded to hear that the small town I loved was home to that many cruel human beings.