NASH COLUMN: Serious topics flitter away on a summer day outside

I learned a lesson the other day: Don’t try to write a column while outside.
I started writing out on my deck last Saturday morning, but before I’d finished two sentences, I heard a clicking sound coming from the patio. A turn of my head revealed a chipmunk attacking the thick stem of a sunflower plant I’d cut down and laid out for them. They’d already decimated its head and eaten all the seeds, so I couldn’t figure out what was appealing about that hard, woody stalk. Since he couldn’t speak English, I figured I’ll never know the answer to that.
As I was about to continue writing, another chipmunk popped up beside me and started yelling at me because he’d finished eating the handful of seeds and nuts I’d given him about an hour earlier. I told him he was being greedy, and it was time for him to practice some self-reliance. Eventually he gave up and scurried away.
Just as I started writing again, a young robin landed on the rock I’d placed in a bin of shallow water beside the deck. He seemed hesitant at first and cautiously examined the water around him before he bravely jumped in and started splashing while ruffling and cleaning his feathers. It seemed to make him so happy that he repeated his bathing several times before he flew away.
Just then, the sun came out from behind the clouds, and I saw some Japanese beetles land on the grapevine and Virginia creeper that cover the wooden fence around the backyard and which they’d completely devour if I didn’t control them. I then remembered I hadn’t done a round of beetle drowning, so I got up and prepared the pan of soapy water that I use to get rid of those pests.
I’d just started writing again, when a hummingbird approached the feeder that hangs from the edge of the deck’s overhanging roof. I saw that the feeder was almost empty, so I had to go make, and then cool, more sugar water. As soon as that was done, so was the load of laundry I’d started, so I had to put some in the dryer and hang some on the clothesline.
After that, I sat back down on the deck and tried writing again, but suddenly realized the political topic of the article inspired feelings that were the opposite of how I felt watching the wildlife. As I was thinking about that, I raised my head and saw what I thought was a large, strange-looking hummingbird landing on the pink phlox along the fence. It looked so odd that I had to get a closer look, so I crept up on it and realized it wasn’t one, but two monarch butterflies that were attached by their bottoms. Even so, they were each able to gather nectar from the same large bloom.
I’d never seen that before, so I had to go inside and look up “the mating habits of monarch butterflies.” Of course, there are thousands of articles and YouTube videos that describe and show the life cycle of monarchs. After reading and watching some of them, one thing I learned is that the males have a black spot at the base of each of their wings that contain a perfume that attracts female monarchs.
I then learned that their mating ritual can go on for up to 24 hours. Meanwhile, as I observed, they multi-task as they mate and gather nectar. I also learned that those that mate during the early summer don’t live as long as those that mate during late summer and fall. The late hatching butterflies are the ones that migrate south, usually to central Mexico where they gather by the millions on tree branches that sag from their weight. The ones that come from Canada and our northern states fly up to 3,000 miles just to get there.
Almost everything I read about them was surprising. Like the fact that their lifespan is so short – two to four weeks for the early-hatching ones. In case you want to check it out, I found a great source of information, including many photos and lots of detail, at monarchs-and-milkweed.com in an article called “Monarch life cycle.”
For those who are really into them, the first thing they can do is plant milkweed in their yards. Many sources of seeds are available online. After you have some healthy milkweed plants, you can also find sources of monarch eggs and caterpillars online. That, too, was surprising to me.
And if you’re surprised this column is largely about butterflies, don’t feel alone. So am I.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.