NASH COLUMN: Serious topics flitter away on a summer day outside

I’d just started writing again, when a hummingbird approached the feeder that hangs from the edge of the deck’s overhanging roof. I saw that the feeder was almost empty, so I had to go make, and then cool, more sugar water. As soon as that was done, so was the load of laundry I’d started, so I had to put some in the dryer and hang some on the clothesline.

After that, I sat back down on the deck and tried writing again, but suddenly realized the political topic of the article inspired feelings that were the opposite of how I felt watching the wildlife. As I was thinking about that, I raised my head and saw what I thought was a large, strange-looking hummingbird landing on the pink phlox along the fence. It looked so odd that I had to get a closer look, so I crept up on it and realized it wasn’t one, but two monarch butterflies that were attached by their bottoms. Even so, they were each able to gather nectar from the same large bloom.

I’d never seen that before, so I had to go inside and look up “the mating habits of monarch butterflies.” Of course, there are thousands of articles and YouTube videos that describe and show the life cycle of monarchs. After reading and watching some of them, one thing I learned is that the males have a black spot at the base of each of their wings that contain a perfume that attracts female monarchs.