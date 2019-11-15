The longer I live, the more I realize how lucky I was to have the family and childhood I had. I also appreciate the times — before television, computers and cell phones — when, during the summers, kids were outside except for meals, and free to roam wherever they wanted. But we were also taught to be responsible, respectful and kind.
My father was a hard worker and eventually started his own business as a financial consultant, which he ran out of our home. But that was years in the making, as he’d quit school when he was 16, ran away to get married to his first wife, worked, went to night school, and raised two sons. For fun, he was a member of a barbershop quartet.
After his divorce and marriage to my mother, he became an auditor for Cuyahoga County, Ohio. That gave him the background and contacts to eventually start a business as a financial consultant to most of Cleveland’s suburbs. Except for an occasional golf game, he was hard at work in his home office, but also available to us seven days a week. Because he’d lived through the Great Depression, he made sure I wasn’t wasteful or reckless with money.
Before her marriage, my mom had loved partying, singing and dancing. She met my dad when she was a secretary at an office where he worked. I still remember them singing together every time we were in the car together.
Three years after I was born, my mother had my sister Sandy. For two days after her birth, Sandy was fine. But on the third day, when the nurse brought her into my mom’s room, Sandy’s arms and legs were stiff and jerked spastically. She also had a bluish mark on her forehead. My parents thought she must have been dropped in the nursery, but the hospital staff denied it.
From then, until the day she died, mom, with dad’s help, devoted her life to Sandy’s care. That meant feeding, dressing, bathing and everything else because Sandy couldn’t do anything for herself. She had very limited use of the little finger on her left hand and could push herself backward in her wheelchair, but she couldn’t control where it went. On the plus side, she was intelligent, funny and the most optimistic person I’ve ever known. We were best buds, and when I was old enough, it was a joy to help care for her. I remember we almost always ended up laughing so hard that our stomachs hurt.
When she was 4, my parents placed Sandy in a rehabilitation home for about a year. There, she received speech therapy, was taught to drink out of a straw and was fitted with braces in hopes of her learning to walk. She never did walk, but her speech improved somewhat.
You have free articles remaining.
I remember crying many nights as I looked over at her empty crib that sat beside my bed. When she finally returned, I was thrilled. As we grew up together, she taught me the value of persistence and optimism. Despite her physical struggles, her last words before she died of cancer were, “I’ve had a wonderful life.” Because of the joy she spread, she brightened the lives of everyone who knew her.
My parents taught me the value of hard work and the necessity of structure. They loved me enough to discipline me when I needed it. I was spanked — much different than being beaten — twice and it hurt, but I knew I deserved it. From then on, I didn’t cross the lines. My parents were my anchor; they lovingly kept me safe and taught me respect for common-sense rules.
But kids back then also had an enormous amount of freedom — freedom we didn’t abuse. We were free to roam the neighborhood, and to play baseball, football and other games without adult supervision. We weren’t isolated in our rooms, playing video games as many children are now. We learned how to relate to all sorts of personalities, resolve controversies and to solve our own problems.
Our schools were places of learning and bad behaviors were not tolerated. If we got in trouble at school, which few of us did, we’d get in more trouble at home. That nipped it in the bud.
We learned that freedom is earned. We could ride our bikes all over the place, but we knew what time we had to be home. We also had regular chores which showed we were contributing to the welfare of our families, taught us skills and gave us the self-confidence we’d need to become independent adults.
Yes, I was very lucky and can happily repeat my sister’s words: “I’ve had a wonderful life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)