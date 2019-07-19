Homo sapiens (human beings) are the most creative species in the animal kingdom. They continually create, invent, design and implement new ideas that usually improve, but can also harm or destroy the earth and their own and other species.
One of those harmfully stupid things is driving while drunk or on drugs. After ingesting a certain amount of alcohol or drugs, the users feel invincible and talk themselves into believing they’re not impaired. We know how that turns out.
Every day we hear of deaths, injuries and property damage due to impaired drivers. In addition, drug or alcohol impaired parents often abuse or neglect their children. Even if children aren’t abused or neglected, they’re certainly embarrassed. Because of addictions, families are often ripped apart, marriages ruined, jobs lost and relationships ended.
But addicts aren’t necessarily stupid; they’re physically and emotionally addicted, and that addiction takes precedence over common sense.
Both of my parents were alcoholics, and neither one of them was stupid. Dad had a successful business to run, so he drank only on weekends and holidays when he’d go from a responsible, capable man into a sloppy drunk. I used to dread holidays, and it took me years to get over that.
Mom, who took constant care of Sandy, my severely disabled sister, didn’t start drinking until an hour or so before Sandy was put to bed. I hated how her personality changed every evening. During the day, she was funny, smart and responsible. In the evening, she slurred her words and was unreasonable.
Despite all that, I knew my parents loved us deeply, and I never doubted that they’d keep us safe. It didn’t keep them safe, however. Mom died when she was just 54 and Dad when he was 62.
Drug addiction isn’t any better, even if it doesn’t kill the users. I knew two couples who split because the husbands smoked so much pot, they lost all motivation and basically quit doing anything else. But it can be a lot worse: the use of hard drugs like cocaine and opioids is increasingly resulting in overdoses and deaths.
Some of the addictions began after doctors over-prescribed certain drugs because some drug companies didn’t warn them of their addictive qualities and valued profit over lives. That’s also why so many are addicted to nicotine—including myself. The tobacco companies and their enablers who profited from the sales, made people believe it wasn’t harmful or addictive.
And then there’s the new addiction—to cell phones. I’ve seen little children at a daily after-school program be excited for one of their parents to pick them up after 12 hours of being apart. One of those children saw his mother come in the door, and his face lit up as he ran toward her. She barely acknowledged him as she motioned for him to come, and then immediately went back to staring at her cell phone. His face fell and it was all he could do not to cry. Sadly, that’s not an unusual occurrence.
Where work colleagues used to get to know one another and socialize over lunch, now it’s common for them to barely speak as they stare at their phones almost the entire time. And tragically, cell phone addicts are often inattentive drivers who’ve caused thousands of accidents a year that have resulted in death and serious injuries not only to themselves, but to other drivers or bystanders.
Addiction to video games is common among young people and even babies now. Where we used to see children playing in their yards or on playgrounds, making new friends, riding their bikes and exploring their neighborhoods, now it’s rare to see any children outside. Hundreds of studies have shown how that addiction adversely affects their mental and physical health. Yet too many parents refuse to limit their kids’ time on electronics or make sure they’re getting enough sleep.
Then there are habits that cost money for no good reason. Why people who have good water coming out of their faucets buy bottled water is something I’ll never understand. Not only is it expensive, but the habit adds to the billions of pounds of plastic that we no longer know how to get rid of. China, the biggest buyer of recycled plastic, has more than it needs and a lot of it ends up in our oceans, killing off sea birds, fish, whales, dolphins and more as they eat it, thinking it’s food. What’s so hard about filling reusable bottles from the faucet and saving money while also helping to reduce pollution?
Then there’s the data that shows an average wedding now costs $30,000. I don’t get it.
Humans may be creative and inventive, but sometimes they’re not very smart.
