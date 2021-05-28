NASH COLUMN: Some Republicans are crazy

Naturally, Fox News, also owned by Murdoch’s company, spread the lie. It also spread the absurdity from an April 22, Daily Mail article whose headline read, “How Biden’s climate plan could limit you to eat just one burger a MONTH.” Soon afterward, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, Rep. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and some other Republican lawmakers repeated the nonsense. Both newspapers and Fox News later had to retract what they’d reported, but not before the lies had spread.

Rep. Boebert also blames President Biden for the Texas power failures during the cold spell even though he’d been president for less than a month when it happened. She used Fox commentator Tucker Carlson as a reference, so no wonder she was confused. He’s the moron who said people should call the police and child protective services when they see a child wearing a mask outside.

Some Wisconsin Republican lawmakers are just as absurd and irresponsible. They once again turned down $1 billion in federal funds, our own taxpayers’ money that would help the state pay for BadgerCare, a program that helps low-income residents obtain health care. They also claim people aren’t working because of stimulus money, despite the fact that unemployment numbers are dropping like a rock.

That’s not to say Democratic laws are always wise. There’s one item in the Democratic stimulus plan that gives anyone, no matter how rich they are, up to $9,000 for funeral expenses if they lost a loved one to COVID-19. But it’s impossible to find Democratic lawmakers who are as crazy as some of their Republican colleagues.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.