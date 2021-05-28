NASH COLUMN: Some Republicans are crazy

Writers for late-night comedians were probably upset when Joe Biden won the 2020 election. They needn’t have worried because some Republicans in Congress and elsewhere are making their jobs as easy as they were before.
There’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who makes the former president sound almost sane. During the 2018 California wildfires, she posted that rich Jewish people teamed up with Pacific Gas & Electric and the governor to use space lasers to deliberately start the fires so they could clear out land for a high-speed rail line. Also, the May 24 edition of Time reports, “Greene, who has promoted the QAnon conspiracy, dismissed mass shootings as ‘false flag’ operations and voiced support for the execution of prominent Democrats.” But instead of being banished by her party, she was cheered recently when she spoke at a Florida retirement community and is welcomed by Republican audiences as she goes around the country to deny the clear results of the presidential election.
But it’s not funny, and the Feb. 9, Atlantic explained why we need to be concerned, “A December poll found that fewer than half of Americans would say that the core idea of QAnon—’a group of Satan-worshipping elites who run a child sex ring are trying to control our politics and media’—is definitively false. Nearly 40 percent believe the QAnon tenet that the ‘deep state’ is out to get Donald Trump.”
Then on May 8, Newsweek reported, “Former actress and current QAnon conspiracy theorist Cirsten Weldon claims that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton died last year of kuru, a rare brain-wasting disease associated with cannibalism.” And again, a lot of gullible people believe this insanity.
There’s more: Rep. Andrew S. Clyde (R-Ga.) said last week, “Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes, taking videos, pictures. You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.” He must feel really stupid after the release of the video of himself and other Congressmen pressing a chair against a door to the House chambers as they tried to hold back the mob.
As to Sen. Ron Johnson, I wish someone would explain what he meant when he spoke to Vicki McKenna on her May 6 radio show, “According to the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) we are over 3,000 deaths of, after, within 30 days of taking the vaccine. About 40 percent of those occur on Day Zero, One or Two.” What? As usual, he has no idea what he’s talking about.
As to lies, on April 24, the New York Post, one of Murdoch’s News Corp. newspapers, published an article that falsely claimed copies of a children’s book written by Vice President Kamala Harris were provided at taxpayer expense in a “welcome kit” for unaccompanied migrant children at a shelter in Long Beach, California. The article’s writer, Laura Italiano, resigned shortly afterward, confessing on Twitter that she’d been told to write it even though she knew it wasn’t true.
Naturally, Fox News, also owned by Murdoch’s company, spread the lie. It also spread the absurdity from an April 22, Daily Mail article whose headline read, “How Biden’s climate plan could limit you to eat just one burger a MONTH.” Soon afterward, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, Rep. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and some other Republican lawmakers repeated the nonsense. Both newspapers and Fox News later had to retract what they’d reported, but not before the lies had spread.
Rep. Boebert also blames President Biden for the Texas power failures during the cold spell even though he’d been president for less than a month when it happened. She used Fox commentator Tucker Carlson as a reference, so no wonder she was confused. He’s the moron who said people should call the police and child protective services when they see a child wearing a mask outside.
Some Wisconsin Republican lawmakers are just as absurd and irresponsible. They once again turned down $1 billion in federal funds, our own taxpayers’ money that would help the state pay for BadgerCare, a program that helps low-income residents obtain health care. They also claim people aren’t working because of stimulus money, despite the fact that unemployment numbers are dropping like a rock.
That’s not to say Democratic laws are always wise. There’s one item in the Democratic stimulus plan that gives anyone, no matter how rich they are, up to $9,000 for funeral expenses if they lost a loved one to COVID-19. But it’s impossible to find Democratic lawmakers who are as crazy as some of their Republican colleagues.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.