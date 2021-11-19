NASH COLUMN: Sometimes the truth is hard to hear

Sometimes the truth is hard to hear, so we close our ears to it.

While our ignorance may make us comfortable, it prevents us from recognizing that certain cruelties, or corruptions of the past are about to happen again and may get worse if we’re not aware of the warning signs.

The desire to remain ignorant of uncomfortable facts is what seems to be driving the protests against critical race theory. First of all, the majority of the protesters can’t define what it is. They almost certainly don’t know that the subject isn’t taught in our K-12 public schools. The people who’ve taken a course in CRT who I’ve heard interviewed on the subject said the only time they studied it was in law school, or in another college graduate program. So, as the title of Shakespeare’s comedy states, the recent protests at school board meetings are “Much Ado About Nothing.”