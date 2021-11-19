NASH COLUMN: Sometimes the truth is hard to hear

Sometimes the truth is hard to hear, so we close our ears to it.
While our ignorance may make us comfortable, it prevents us from recognizing that certain cruelties, or corruptions of the past are about to happen again and may get worse if we’re not aware of the warning signs.
The desire to remain ignorant of uncomfortable facts is what seems to be driving the protests against critical race theory. First of all, the majority of the protesters can’t define what it is. They almost certainly don’t know that the subject isn’t taught in our K-12 public schools. The people who’ve taken a course in CRT who I’ve heard interviewed on the subject said the only time they studied it was in law school, or in another college graduate program. So, as the title of Shakespeare’s comedy states, the recent protests at school board meetings are “Much Ado About Nothing.”
But, even if it were taught in our public schools, it does not teach that people today are to blame for what others did in the past. It merely describes the legal systems, policies and other institutional barriers that upheld and furthered discrimination against people of color. It also acts as a warning that discriminatory practices can recur if we’re not vigilant. For many years in America’s history, discrimination has been, and in some areas still is, perpetrated against women, people of color and immigrants. We can’t be vigilant and guard against it if we’re ignorant of how systemic it’s been in the past, and how the effects of it are still obvious today.
In a May 18 article in Education Week, Stephen Sawchuk quotes English teacher Mike Stein, who wrote: “History teachers cannot adequately teach about the Trail of Tears, the Civil War, and the civil rights movement. English teachers will have to avoid teaching almost any text by an African American author because many of them mention racism to various extents.”
That’s how governments like Communist China, North Korea and other oppressive countries restrict educating children about the truth. The United States should be above such repression, but some politicians here want to keep the ugly truths hidden.
And, speaking of keeping truth hidden, we’re about to celebrate Thanksgiving, a holiday that’s been misrepresented to most Americans for more than a century. Almost all of us have heard the pretty version of unity and generosity, instead of the reality historians have discovered and which is discussed in many books and articles, including a Nov. 4, Washington Post article by Dana Hedgpeth.
She wrote, “It wasn’t until 1863, during the Civil War, that Thanksgiving became a national holiday. President Abraham Lincoln furthered an idealistic Thanksgiving narrative for strategic reasons.”
She said it wouldn’t have become a national holiday if it weren’t for a woman named Sarah Josepha Hale who was the editor of an influential women’s magazine and, as her article states, “had a hand in convincing President Lincoln that a national Thanksgiving holiday would help unite the war-torn country.”
Obviously, that didn’t work since legal segregation didn’t end until the 1960s, and many still won’t accept the loss of the Confederacy as evidenced by the many Confederate flags still flying in certain parts of the country.
As for Thanksgiving, the myths still persist. Hedgpeth interviewed historians and ancestors of the Wampanoag tribe at the Mashpee Wampanoag Indian Museum, located 30 miles south of Plymouth, Massachusetts. They related their oral history of the first Thanksgiving and described why they consider it a day of mourning instead of celebration.
Because of the pilgrims, thousands of the Wampanoag people lost their lives, and their survivors lost their land and way of life. Mother Bear, a clan mother at the museum, tells visitors to the tribe’s museum that, “a 1789 Massachusetts law made it illegal and punishable by death to teach a Mashpee Wampanoag Indian to read or write.”
“She recounts how the English pushed the Wampanoag off their land and forced many to convert to Christianity. ‘We had a pray-or-die policy at one point here among our people,’ Mother Bear said. ‘If you didn’t become a Christian, you had to run away or be killed.’”
Yet we tend to ignore that part of our country’s history as we condemn China for their reeducation camps meant to force Muslims to renounce their religion and study Marxism while having to work like slaves in factories.
Knowing the real history of Thanksgiving should inform us while not affecting our celebrations and gratitude for family, friends and the freedoms we have. I hope you have a great Thanksgiving Day.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.