NASH COLUMN: Speaking the truth is patriotic

Just as outrageous, Trump called the mob who stormed the Capital “patriots who love our country,” even after they’d yelled “Hang Pence,” and “Hang Pelosi” and physically attacked members of the Capitol police. The thought that any true American or true Christian could support him defies all common sense.

Then there are those who believe the dishonest and crazy Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and some others on Fox News. In a rare move last week, two of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp companies, Fox News and The New York Post, were forced to correct the lies being spewed from them about a Joe Biden plan to ban red meat, and the lie that the government bought Vice President Kamala Harris’ children’s book and distributed them to all the immigrant children. Naturally, most of their audience didn’t see the corrections, so they still believe the lies.

If someone hears a story that sounds outlandish, it just makes sense to check the veracity of it on other news sites. But some people are too lazy to do that, or else they’d rather believe the lies because they play into their biases. And that’s one of the main reasons the people in this country are so divided.

We all need to try to dig out the truth, whether we like it or not. And we need to elect lawmakers who will do the same and be straight with us. As patriots, that’s our responsibility to ourselves, our loved ones and our country.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.