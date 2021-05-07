NASH COLUMN: Speaking the truth is patriotic

Somebody needs to invest money into media outlets that encourage common sense because it certainly seems to be lacking in a lot of people, including lawmakers.
Take taxation: So-called conservative lawmakers insist that lowering taxes on the rich helps the economy, even though evidence proves them wrong. In the years when the economy grew the fastest and when one person could afford to support a family, the federal tax rate on the rich was over 40%. From 1951 to 1964, when the economy boomed, the tax rate on the highest earners was at least 50%.
Under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, the tax rate for the rich was cut drastically and, instead of booming, the country suffered recessions. Under President Barack Obama, the economy climbed out of the hole. Then, former President Donald Trump’s tax cut permanently lowered the corporate tax rate to 21%, but allowed the rate for individuals to rise in 2025. According to a Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget report, the law “obscures $570 billion to $725 billion in extra costs over 10 years, bringing the price of the law to $2-$2.2 trillion.” Strange, isn’t it, that Republicans are silent about that.
They ignore the history that shows only the stock market and shareholders, not average workers, get the benefits of tax cuts to corporations and the rich. That wouldn’t happen if corporations raised wages, but they rarely do. On the other hand, when average workers make more money, they use it to buy goods and services which helps everyone all the way to the top. One reason the economy is improving now is that working people spent their stimulus money locally, which helps suppliers from all over the country. It’s only common sense.
But the thing that really confounds me and defies all common sense is that most Evangelical Christians and those who call themselves “patriots” have continued to support Trump. We all know he wouldn’t recognize even one of Christ’s teachings, and he’s as far from being a patriot as anyone could be. He got out of going to Vietnam by faking a “bone-spur” and getting a college deferment. In a recorded May 7, 1998, radio interview with Howard Stern, he likened the dangers of going to Vietnam with the danger of getting a sexually transmitted disease from all the women he’d had sex with.
On top of that evidence of non-patriotism, in a recorded interview with Frank Luntz at the July 18, 2015, Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, he said of deceased war hero and former U.S. Sen. John McCain, “He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.”
Unlike draft-dodging Trump, McCain graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and became a naval aviator who flew ground-attack aircraft from aircraft carriers during the Vietnam War. In 1967, while on a bombing mission over Hanoi, he was shot down, seriously injured, and captured by the North Vietnamese. He was a prisoner of war until 1973, during which he was routinely tortured. Still, when offered an early release, he refused to abandon his fellow prisoners, and wasn’t released until years later. If that’s not being a patriot and a hero, I don’t know what is.
Just as outrageous, Trump called the mob who stormed the Capital “patriots who love our country,” even after they’d yelled “Hang Pence,” and “Hang Pelosi” and physically attacked members of the Capitol police. The thought that any true American or true Christian could support him defies all common sense.
Then there are those who believe the dishonest and crazy Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and some others on Fox News. In a rare move last week, two of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp companies, Fox News and The New York Post, were forced to correct the lies being spewed from them about a Joe Biden plan to ban red meat, and the lie that the government bought Vice President Kamala Harris’ children’s book and distributed them to all the immigrant children. Naturally, most of their audience didn’t see the corrections, so they still believe the lies.
If someone hears a story that sounds outlandish, it just makes sense to check the veracity of it on other news sites. But some people are too lazy to do that, or else they’d rather believe the lies because they play into their biases. And that’s one of the main reasons the people in this country are so divided.
We all need to try to dig out the truth, whether we like it or not. And we need to elect lawmakers who will do the same and be straight with us. As patriots, that’s our responsibility to ourselves, our loved ones and our country.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.