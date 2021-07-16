NASH COLUMN: Stress and division

An internet search for “How to heal our divisions” brings up hundreds of sources. One of the most helpful I found was in the Feb. 17, issue of Psychology Today, “How We Heal: A Guide for Families and the Nation” Some of the solutions it suggests are to listen to and validate each other’s point of view, use empathy and respect, keep conversations civilized, assume responsibility, apologize, collaborate on solutions, make reparations and forgive.

Those are tall orders when anger and deep frustration are present, but people have used some or all of those methods and found they work. One of them is Claire Hardwick, a Republican strategist who learned it at a friend’s house after sitting next to someone with totally different political views. She wrote about it on mariashriver.com and discussed how easy it is to be trapped in a bubble with only those who agree with us. She said, “This way of thinking is what’s eroding the political culture in our country. … If each of us can reach out and have a conversation with someone they fundamentally disagree with, they might find that their own thoughts become more clear, they become more confident in their own beliefs, and they might also learn something new. If you realize your neighbor wants the same things as you, you might not feel as much of a reason to resent, and you might feel more inclined to listen to understand.”