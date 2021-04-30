NASH COLUMN: Take a break in the outdoors

The other day in the woods, I sat on a large boulder and wished it and the massive outcropping it fell from could tell me all they’d witnessed in the almost two-billion-years since they were formed—those rocks are some of the oldest in the world. The massive outcropping would have been perfect shelter for Native Americans when they finally came on the scene. On the south side of the rocks, they would have been protected from the fierce north winds. The rock formations’ enormous height, along with deep crevices, would have provided early humans a safe place to sleep, cook, and socialize. And there would have been plenty of wood for making fires.

Long before people arrived, trees grew from the eroded earth, their seeds dropped by birds or buried by squirrels. Since scientists have determined squirrels have been in North America for millions of years, they would have had lots of time to plant them by the time humans arrived. The Native Americans also harvested and planted acorns and used fire for what’s called “cultural burning.” Look it up; it’s fascinating, as is the history of the Baraboo Bluffs.

When I find a fallen log or rock to sit on, I revel in the sounds the forest whispers, like those of the trees’ upper branches rubbing against one another. And when I put my ear against the trunks, I can hear it even better as the sound reverberates through the wood.