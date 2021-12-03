NASH COLUMN: The best things in life

Since the last place I ever want to be is in a crowded mall or store, I’ve never understood the Black Friday frenzy. It’s a reaction created by retail stores and their pre-holiday ads that convince people they need the newest electronics for themselves, as well as the most popular, trendy items for their family and friends.

Yet our assumptions and expectations surrounding the holidays were evident long before now. They began when we were children, and “Santa”—parents and grandparents—left piles of gifts for us under the tree. Some wrote letters to Santa weeks before Christmas, telling him what they wanted. Come to think of it, I wonder how many wrote him a thank-you note afterward.

Many years ago, Helen Keller, who was blind, said, “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched—they must be felt with the heart.” And, we’ve all heard the expression or heard the song exclaiming, “The best things in life are free.” But how many of us really appreciate or believe that?