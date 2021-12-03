NASH COLUMN: The best things in life

Since the last place I ever want to be is in a crowded mall or store, I’ve never understood the Black Friday frenzy. It’s a reaction created by retail stores and their pre-holiday ads that convince people they need the newest electronics for themselves, as well as the most popular, trendy items for their family and friends.
Yet our assumptions and expectations surrounding the holidays were evident long before now. They began when we were children, and “Santa”—parents and grandparents—left piles of gifts for us under the tree. Some wrote letters to Santa weeks before Christmas, telling him what they wanted. Come to think of it, I wonder how many wrote him a thank-you note afterward.
Many years ago, Helen Keller, who was blind, said, “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched—they must be felt with the heart.” And, we’ve all heard the expression or heard the song exclaiming, “The best things in life are free.” But how many of us really appreciate or believe that?
I wouldn’t have appreciated it as much as I do if I hadn’t experienced poverty after we moved to the farm in northern Minnesota. I’d had an easy childhood, and a father who provided very well for us. As a wedding present, he gave me and my husband enough for a down payment on the farm. But for the first couple of years, it was hard for my husband to find a decent-paying job in the north woods, so we lived on venison, our chickens, and the vegetables I grew and preserved. We sure couldn’t afford Christmas presents or much of anything else.
Our first child, a son, was only 3-months-old when we moved there. On his first birthday, I brought home our daughter, so for a couple of years they were too young to expect a lot of Christmas presents. Three years later, our second daughter was born, and things still weren’t much easier financially as we tried to increase our beef herd. But, even after my husband started working for the state at a juvenile detention facility more than 50 miles from our farm, money was still scarce, and I’d gotten into the habit of being frugal. I remember splurging once on a single can of Coke I put high in the cupboard for a special occasion.
But, I’m grateful for those times because if I hadn’t experienced poverty, I’d have never appreciated how much more valuable the little things are…things that come from the heart and not a store; things that never go out of style or lose their value.
I’m thinking of the Christmas tree ornaments the kids and I made of baker’s clay and formed into elves and other shapes. They colored or painted construction paper and cardboard decorations, and there’s even one that my youngest made using some hair off of our dog. All of them still hang on my tree every year and bring us wonderful memories.
Even more valuable are the letters we wrote one another every Christmas after they were a bit older in which we told each other what we appreciated about them and how much we loved them. I still have all of those, too, and the joy they give me will never get old.
Another valuable gift that costs nothing, would be a journal of our lives that tells our children, grandchildren and/or other descendants what it was like when we were young, and what challenges, adventures and joys we experienced. In other words, our personal history along with a partial history of our times. No amount of money could buy something better for those who come after us.
Any time in our lives we can find peace and joy by exploring a wooded area; gazing at the sky on a cloudless night; laughing with friends and family; volunteering; doing something for a neighbor; playing, listening, or dancing to our favorite music. We can always call old friends and reminisce about the past while making plans to see them in the near future.
Then there’s the library that’s filled with books that entertain and educate, as well as movies and soundtracks that can add drama and rhythm to our lives. And speaking of books, we could start one of our own, or use our talents by painting, sculpting, woodworking, making music or any other activity that requires originality and highlights our individuality or—is just plain fun.
The biggest challenge is finding time to do all the things we love and want to do with, and for, ourselves and loved ones. Guess it’s time to get busy.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.