NASH COLUMN: The country will be better with Biden

Most of us have already voted or know how we’ll vote on Nov. 3. But for those few who haven’t made up their minds, perhaps they could consider the following.
In his book “Disloyal: A Memoir,” Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s personal attorney and confidant for more than 10 years, described the real Trump in full detail. In two examples, he wrote, “Trump doesn’t help people, he preys on them.” And, “I bore witness to the real man…when he revealed who he really was: a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man.”
In stark contrast, from a man who worked with Joe Biden in Congress for many years, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham in a 2015 Huffington Post video “16 and President” said about Biden, “If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person then probably you’ve got a problem, you need to do some self-evaluation. He is as good a man as God ever created.”
Graham was right. And it’s time some Trump enablers evaluate how low they’ve fallen. One of the most despicable things they’ve done is to accuse Biden of being a pedophile. As proof, they’ve posted a photo of Biden holding a little boy’s face while kissing him on the head. What they don’t mention is that the little boy is Biden’s grandson and the photo was taken as Biden was comforting him at the funeral of Beau Biden, the boy’s father and Joe Biden’s son.
Joe Biden was raised in a family and generation like mine. When family and good friends got together, we hugged and often kissed one another and there was nothing sordid about it. It’s called affection and caring — two human emotions that are totally foreign to the current president.
“But the economy,” his supporters say as they ignore or forgive his dishonesty, corruption, cruelty, incompetence and bullying behaviors. So, let’s look at the economy and how it’s been under Trump compared to how it would look if Biden is elected.
Concerning the economy under Trump, economic expert and billionaire Penny Pritzker, who was Secretary of Commerce under President Barack Obama, said in a Sept. 25 interview with Yahoo Finance, “He promised greater job growth than President Obama, but in his first 36 months in office, fewer jobs were created per month than during that same period in President Obama’s first term. According to the Institute of Supply Management, even before the crisis the sector had contracted to the lowest level since 2009. He promised tax relief would pay for itself and deliver 4 percent annual growth, but instead gave us the largest federal debt in our history. And he promised to win the trade war against China, but the trade deficit is at a record high.”
About the economy under a President Biden she said, “The data is clear: According to recent analysis from Moody’s, the Biden economic plan will create 7 million more jobs than Donald Trump over the next four years and help increase the average American’s after-tax income by $4,800 per year.”
The Moody’s Analytics Sept. 23 report she referenced was more specific, “Biden’s proposals would lead to 18.6 million new jobs during his first term, and the average American’s income (after taxes) would increase by $4,800. Trump’s policies would lead to an increase of 11.2 million new jobs by 2025, with minimal real income gain for average households.”
Biden’s plans include the addition of millions of jobs creating and implementing clean energy. He will fight for the average worker by taking away more of their tax burden because the richest Americans will finally pay their fair share. No longer will you and I pay more taxes than billionaires and companies like Amazon which, under Trump, paid no taxes last year.
Biden and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris will work to convince Congress to invest in technology, regional economic development, essential job training and affordable health care for all Americans while allowing them to keep their private insurance if they choose. Their policies will support education and needed improvements to our roads and bridges.
They will work to unite, not divide Americans. Biden will listen to all sides and make decisions based on facts, reality and logic. To do that, he’ll rely on and appoint highly qualified people, not people who gave him or the Democratic Party the most campaign money. He’ll encourage organizations that will work to heal and bring us back together, not favoring red or blue states, but all of America.
Voters are facing a critical choice: Will they choose former senator and vice president Joe Biden, a leader who displays and supports decency, honesty, compassion and competence, or will they choose Trump, who lacks all of those qualities?
We’ll soon find out.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
