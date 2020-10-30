NASH COLUMN: The country will be better with Biden

Joe Biden was raised in a family and generation like mine. When family and good friends got together, we hugged and often kissed one another and there was nothing sordid about it. It’s called affection and caring — two human emotions that are totally foreign to the current president.

“But the economy,” his supporters say as they ignore or forgive his dishonesty, corruption, cruelty, incompetence and bullying behaviors. So, let’s look at the economy and how it’s been under Trump compared to how it would look if Biden is elected.

Concerning the economy under Trump, economic expert and billionaire Penny Pritzker, who was Secretary of Commerce under President Barack Obama, said in a Sept. 25 interview with Yahoo Finance, “He promised greater job growth than President Obama, but in his first 36 months in office, fewer jobs were created per month than during that same period in President Obama’s first term. According to the Institute of Supply Management, even before the crisis the sector had contracted to the lowest level since 2009. He promised tax relief would pay for itself and deliver 4 percent annual growth, but instead gave us the largest federal debt in our history. And he promised to win the trade war against China, but the trade deficit is at a record high.”