NASH COLUMN: The importance of good parenting

“If my mom cared where I went and what time I got home, I’d never be here,” she said. Then she told me that her mother always had men at the house at night, and the only place she had to go was on the streets where she got into fights. I can’t remember what else she talked about, but she seemed relieved to have someone who listened.

After we spent years on our farms in Minnesota, we moved to Wisconsin where my first job was working with middle school students who had serous behavior issues. Most of them were boys, again with no meaningful father figures, who were often living with grandmothers or mothers who worked two or more jobs and weren’t home most of the time. They were too out of control to be in the school full-time, so they were placed off-campus. Some of them could attend some classes, where we’d accompany them, then return them to the special education facility for the rest of the day.

They responded to discipline after they learned we were there to help them succeed and stay out of trouble. To my knowledge, only one of them, whose mother had abandoned him, went on to commit a serious crime. He’s now serving a life-sentence for murder. The strange part is that he was never aggressive during his time with us. He was whiny and lazy, but he was also afraid of the bigger and more aggressive students, so didn’t act out.