NASH COLUMN: The important things

I took a break and didn’t write a column last week because of cataract surgery, but also because I needed to distance myself from reality. Not only were we bombarded with the sad news of so many COVID-19 deaths, but there were the hurricanes that devastated parts of the south, more violence against people of color, more senseless destruction in our cities, killings by a 17-year-old militant Donald Trump supporter and extreme weather that caused flooding in many parts of the state. It was time to step away and think of other things.
That’s easier during the day when there are indoor and outdoor chores to do. But when lying in bed before sleep, it can be a challenge. So, I decided to revive old memories and appreciate the good things in my life.
I realized how insignificant my oldest memories seem now – how undramatic and humdrum. For example, my first memory is being in my crib in a dark room. The only light came from a ceiling light in the hallway outside my bedroom. Mostly blocking that light was the silhouette of my father looking down at me. The only impression I remember was how big he seemed.
My next memory was a bit more exciting. I was three when my mother went to the hospital to have my sister Sandy. Back then, children weren’t allowed to visit patients, so my dad took me to stand on the lawn beneath her window as she waved at me from her upstairs hospital room. I also remember I was allowed to ride with her and Sandy in the ambulance—standard practice at the time—when she was taken home. When we arrived at our house, the ambulance driver got out and held out his hand for me to hold as he helped me down the ambulance steps. I felt like a queen.
Why I vividly recall seeing a woman shake a rug out of an upstairs window as I rode my tricycle down the street is beyond me. I guess, for a three-year-old, almost everything is new and exciting. It was also exciting when, again, I was riding my tricycle and some big boys came up and started to push me off of it until my dog Boy scared them away by growling and barking at them.
Remembering that brought back even more vivid memories of Boy, a golden retriever my dad brought home as a puppy shortly after I was born. When I was allowed to play outside by myself, he never left my side, and would gently grab my ankle to stop me from walking onto the street.
He also brought me home during one of the worst blizzards in Ohio’s history. It hadn’t started when Boy and I walked about two blocks to visit one of my friends. Soon after the snow started, we left for home, but halfway there the snow fell so heavily that it was impossible to see anything. I had no idea where the sidewalk was and couldn’t even see the houses that lined the streets. So, I held on to the hair on Boy’s neck and said, “Take me home.” And he did, right to the stairs of our front porch, and up to the front door where my mother was waiting.
Those memories led me to memories of the many other dogs I’ve loved and lost, but also to gratitude for how lucky I was to have them. And, speaking of “Lucky,” he was a border collie who accompanied me on many hikes and adventures in the woods and along the creeks of my youth.
I also recall how fortunate I was to have loving parents and a sister who was my best friend. Although she was physically disabled because of cerebral palsy, she always had a positive attitude and a marvelous sense of humor.
Then there are all the great friends and neighbors I’ve had in six states as well as Germany and Canada. They’ve made me feel welcome, made me laugh, and have always been there during happy as well as hard times. I cherish them, as well as the memories of dear friends I’ve lost to cancer but are never far from my thoughts.
Best of all are my three children and two grandchildren who have never failed to make me smile, laugh, rejoice, and feel supported and loved. I can’t imagine life without them.
I’ve learned there’s no limit to the love we can feel, and no end to the appreciation for the love we receive. Remembering that makes all of the current disasters bearable and helps me to realize that life is truly good.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!