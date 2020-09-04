NASH COLUMN: The important things

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I took a break and didn’t write a column last week because of cataract surgery, but also because I needed to distance myself from reality. Not only were we bombarded with the sad news of so many COVID-19 deaths, but there were the hurricanes that devastated parts of the south, more violence against people of color, more senseless destruction in our cities, killings by a 17-year-old militant Donald Trump supporter and extreme weather that caused flooding in many parts of the state. It was time to step away and think of other things.

That’s easier during the day when there are indoor and outdoor chores to do. But when lying in bed before sleep, it can be a challenge. So, I decided to revive old memories and appreciate the good things in my life.

I realized how insignificant my oldest memories seem now – how undramatic and humdrum. For example, my first memory is being in my crib in a dark room. The only light came from a ceiling light in the hallway outside my bedroom. Mostly blocking that light was the silhouette of my father looking down at me. The only impression I remember was how big he seemed.