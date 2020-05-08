NASH COLUMN: The new Republican Party does not represent us

One of my few regrets is that I didn’t pay much attention to politics until about 10 years ago. Before that I was deeply involved in caring for my three children, learning how to raise beef, pigs and poultry in far northern Minnesota, and later, operating a dairy farm in central Minnesota. Although I always voted, I never took time to research candidates or the parties they represented.
When I started to pay attention, I realized how much the Republican Party had changed. Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned about the fiscal and other dangers of the military-industrial complex, President Richard Nixon realized the dangers of air and water pollution and oversaw the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency, and President George H.W. Bush called the “trickle-down” theory “voodoo economics.”
I gradually realized that today’s Republican Party has taken totally opposite views and actions from those of the past. Today, it caters only to its biggest contributors who are the country’s biggest polluters, warmongers, and supporters of huge tax breaks for the wealthy. Republicans have passed state and federal laws that removed workers’ rights to bargain for fair wages and safety protections. They’ve eliminated protections for our air and water and have supported President Donald Trump’s corruption, lies and immorality that have damaged our country’s reputation and alienated our long-time allies. Their appointees to our courts have ruled against campaign finance reform and making our elections more secure.
I used to vote for the person and not the party. But now, because few, if any, Republican candidates’ policies vary from the corporate-loving, anti-worker policies of their party, I am voting a straight Democratic ticket. So far, I’ve found enough moderate Democrats to support for local, state and national offices. And, by “moderate,” I don’t mean those on the far-left who want way too many things to be “free” for all.
I vote for those who are fiscal conservatives, and who adhere to the Democratic views of accepting and treating everyone equally, fiercely protecting the environment and workers, staying out of wars unless we or our very closest allies are attacked, and would work to end the corrupt methods of financing campaigns and gerrymandering voting districts.
As for health care, I have a problem with universal health care because I lived in Canada for three years and saw people who were suffering extreme pain but had to wait more than a year for surgery to correct it and more than a year to even get into a pain clinic. If you were dying or just needed routine care, it was great. Surgery just for pain, not so much. Some of our Canadian friends ended up coming to the States to get relief. I saw much the same in Germany, which also had “free” health care, where I lived for two years when my husband was stationed there. Our German neighbors asked us to pull some strings to allow them to see American doctors because they received such poor results from their own.
Instead of universal health care, how about making it affordable instead of free except for the lowest income people who really need help? And how about regulating the costs of drugs based on what it costs to discover, test and produce them with an allowance for a fair profit, but not price gouging as happens now? Studies show that pharmaceutical companies spend only 19% of their revenue on research. Most of the research is done at state universities like University of Wisconsin-Madison. Those companies spend a much greater percent on advertising than on research and their CEOs and managers are paid outrageously high salaries and bonuses.
Moderate Democrats favor students getting affordable loans with low interest rates and for allowing students to refinance those loans just as homeowners do. Helping students pay for their education, whether in a two-year technical college or a four-year university, helps everyone in the long run. Usually, the more education a person has, the more money they make, the more they support the economy, and the more taxes they contribute to the services we all depend on. It’s a win/win situation.
Democrats also believe the scientific warnings about human activities contributing to our warming Earth. They know that to prevent more massive floods, droughts and severe weather events we need to eliminate most of our dependence on fossil fuels and transition to renewable energy that comes from the sun, wind, and the constant movement of water in our rivers and oceans.
Democrats also work to protect the air we breathe and the water we drink and use for irrigation. Republican lawmakers and the current president have done the opposite.
But nothing will change unless the voters send a strong, unmistakable message to Republican candidates. The only way to do that is to vote them all out.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!