NASH COLUMN: The new Republican Party does not represent us

I used to vote for the person and not the party. But now, because few, if any, Republican candidates’ policies vary from the corporate-loving, anti-worker policies of their party, I am voting a straight Democratic ticket. So far, I’ve found enough moderate Democrats to support for local, state and national offices. And, by “moderate,” I don’t mean those on the far-left who want way too many things to be “free” for all.

I vote for those who are fiscal conservatives, and who adhere to the Democratic views of accepting and treating everyone equally, fiercely protecting the environment and workers, staying out of wars unless we or our very closest allies are attacked, and would work to end the corrupt methods of financing campaigns and gerrymandering voting districts.

As for health care, I have a problem with universal health care because I lived in Canada for three years and saw people who were suffering extreme pain but had to wait more than a year for surgery to correct it and more than a year to even get into a pain clinic. If you were dying or just needed routine care, it was great. Surgery just for pain, not so much. Some of our Canadian friends ended up coming to the States to get relief. I saw much the same in Germany, which also had “free” health care, where I lived for two years when my husband was stationed there. Our German neighbors asked us to pull some strings to allow them to see American doctors because they received such poor results from their own.