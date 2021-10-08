NASH COLUMN: The not-so-good old days

After we moved out of town, they fit my lifestyle of wandering in the woods and meadows, climbing trees, having rotten apple fights, and making forts with the boy next door. Later, the neighborhood boys and I played football in the vacant lots behind our houses—until my dad said I was too old to be playing tackle with boys. My team really missed me because I used to make a lot of touchdowns; not because I was so fast, but because the other boys were afraid of hurting me.

In school, up until my sophomore year in college, skirts or dresses were mandated for girls. The only exception was if it became frigidly cold which, in Ohio, meant about 10 degrees.

But, for most of us, it was the good old days, unless you were Black—segregation was still practiced in the south, or LGBTQ. There were two Black students in my high school class and, I’m happy to say, one of them was voted “Most Popular.” But, until I went with friends to Florida in my freshman year, and we stopped in Georgia to get gas, I had no idea that segregation existed. There, we saw “whites only” water fountains and restrooms and noticed that Blacks couldn’t enter most restaurants.