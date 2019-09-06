I generally seek to be a positive person, but it’s hard to remain positive when every day the news gets more depressing with regular mass shootings; a president who lies almost every time he opens his mouth; members of Congress working only for their biggest donors; new and larger tariffs costing Americans more at the store while damaging farmers, manufacturers and the retail sector; those same farmers and manufacturers being hurt by the loss of deported immigrants who worked hard for them and only want to make a living; global warming causing frequent flooding; melting arctic ice and rising seas threatening human and other animal habitat; a president who continues to eliminate protections for our air and water; Americans dying because they can’t afford to see a doctor or buy prescription drugs; thousands of others dying from opioid overdoses as a result of pharmaceutical companies valuing profits over human lives; states that have unethically gerrymandered district lines to ensure one political party wins the majority of legislative seats; the refusal of the senate majority leader to allow the United States Senate to vote on bills that would discourage foreign and other interference in our elections; cuts to education and increased funding for war machines; the rich getting richer than they’ve ever been while average workers see little to no improvement in their paychecks; a big increase in hate groups; school children taking part in drills to teach them how to avoid being shot by Americans; the President Donald Trump administration policy to deport foreign children and adults who are here receiving life-saving medical treatments; the president manipulating the stock market by tweet; Iran and North Korea threatening to use nuclear bombs, and more.
There are divisions in both political parties that in normal times would result in healthy and productive debates, but now result only in more division. Fanning the flames is a president who thrives on chaos and the attention it brings him. Steve Bannon, his former campaign and White House adviser, said he believed chaos is good and knew Trump would bring it about. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin is delighted at the chaos and division, having gone a long way toward Russia’s long-ago proclaimed goal to destroy our country from within.
People who are paying attention are suffering depression, anxiety and fear. While they used to be able to talk about anything with their family and friends, now they’re afraid to even mention politics. If they do talk about it, it often results in fights, rifts and the destruction of once-loving relationships.
Yet, in all this, there are glimmers of hope. Like the acts of kindness and compassion for those who have been harmed by natural or political disasters. Some churches and other organizations are helping refugees who have been detained and deprived of the basic necessities. Utility companies send workers to help restore power in storm-ravaged states. There’s a growing insistence that Congress pass universal, sensible gun regulations and signs the NRA is being recognized for what it has become: a lobbyist for gun and ammunition manufacturers and not the gun-safety training organization it used to be.
Thanks to the publication of many studies, there’s growing awareness of the harmful effects on children and teenagers of too much screen time. The incidences of serious mental health issues, depression, self-harm and suicide among the young have increased drastically in the past few years, and finally parents are beginning to limit the time their kids spend on electronic devices.
Although conservatives on the Supreme Court refused to reform gerrymandering, many state lawmakers are working to end it and install nonpartisan committees to draw district lines based on population and natural boundaries, as originally intended. They also are fighting to ensure every person’s vote counts in presidential elections.
Even the owners of some large companies, known in the past for polluting our air and water, are realizing that contributing to global warming is not in their long-term interests and are abiding by environmental regulations, even as President Trump eliminates many of them. Utility companies are seeing the ecological and economic benefits of clean energy and reducing emissions.
Almost every day more Republican lawmakers and former Trump staffers publicly admit the president is incompetent and a danger to our country. Thousands of mental health experts have signed a letter called “Duty to Warn” that questions his mental stability. Even Howard Stern, the radio talk show host and old friend of the president, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Aug. 29 that Trump needs to be psychoanalyzed.
The latest polls show any of the top five Democratic presidential candidates are many points ahead of him in favorability. If that doesn’t wake up his enablers in Congress, I guess the voters will have to.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)