NASH COLUMN: Time for Americans to unite

Twenty years ago tomorrow, al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four U.S. commercial airplanes and deliberately flew them into the Twin Towers in New York City, and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. The fourth crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers tried to overtake the terrorists who then deliberately crashed the plane. Those terrorists were responsible for the deaths of almost 3,000 Americans and 316 foreign nationals
Today, we still mourn those senseless deaths and remember the horror and sadness we all felt. On that day and years afterward, Americans were united in their sorrow and anger that anyone dared to attack us in our own country. Families and friends mourned together, even if they didn’t know any of the victims. If they could have known what was going to happen, all Americans would have done everything they could to prevent it.
That’s why I can’t understand why Americans are so divided today over how to fight an even more deadly enemy. The COVID virus has already killed more than 650,000 Americans, more than all the Americans who died fighting in the World War I, World War II, Vietnam and Korean wars put together. And the worst may be yet to come.
Considering those numbers, something that should make us all think, is the fact that the war that killed most Americans, 750,000, was the American Civil War when Americans fought against one another. The sad and ugly truth is that right now, we’re fighting and losing a war against a virus but, like the Civil War, Americans are starkly divided and fighting among themselves.
Those of us who believe medical experts are fighting the enemy with the best weapons we have: highly effective vaccines and masks. But, some Americans are aiding and abetting the enemy by refusing to be vaccinated or wear masks in public. Not only do they endanger themselves, but they spread the virus to children and others who can’t be vaccinated. Because of that, the enemy is winning and killing more people every day.
Meanwhile, many who’ve denied the value of vaccinations and masks are dying or struggling to live. Doctors and nurses in emergency rooms and intensive care units all over the country say almost 100% of their COVID patients have not been vaccinated. Once again, semi-trucks and tents are used as temporary morgues while funeral homes and crematoriums are full of bodies. Yet, Americans are still divided. It doesn’t make sense.
It’s too late for some of those anti-vaxers and anti-maskers. There are news stories every day of them being hospitalized and often dying. The Aug. 5 column in the Washington Post by Jonathan Edwards discloses the death of H. Scott Apley, a leader of the Texas Republican Party. In May, Apley said about a mask burning party 90 miles from his home, “I wished I lived in the area!”
He also called the local health commissioner an enemy of free people because the commissioner had called the new Pfizer vaccine wonderful news. Two days later, Apley was hospitalized with COVID and put on a ventilator. He died less than a week later.
Closer to home is 40-year-old Republican Wisconsin state senator André Jacque who has been vocal against vaccines and mask mandates. On Aug. 23, he was hospitalized with COVID and put on a ventilator. As of this writing, he’s still on the ventilator.
The news is full of similar stories of hard-core Republicans who said masks and vaccine mandates intruded on their freedom. Now, many of them have no freedoms because they’re dead.
Recently, poison control centers have been overwhelmed by calls from gullible people who believed right-wing media and some moronic Republican lawmakers who claim that cow and horse de-worming meds and other quack remedies cure or prevent the bad effects of the viruses. Instead, those large-animal meds are causing severe illnesses and can cause death.
Meanwhile, the newer Delta variant is almost twice as infectious, is affecting more young people, including babies, and seems to cause even more severe illnesses and deaths. Although schools in most states have just opened, more than 1,000 have already had to close because of the virus. Maybe if Republican governors and legislative leaders like Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Texas governor Greg Abbott, who oppose mask and vaccine mandates, were charged with second-degree murder every time someone in their state died of the virus, or if those lawmakers had to pay the medical bills of those who get seriously ill from it, they’d change their messages. And, if Americans were as united today as we were 20 years ago, and used the weapons available to defeat the enemy, hundreds of thousands of Americans would still be alive and mandates wouldn’t be necessary. How many more have to die before the enemy’s enablers figure that out?
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.