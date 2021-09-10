NASH COLUMN: Time for Americans to unite

Meanwhile, the newer Delta variant is almost twice as infectious, is affecting more young people, including babies, and seems to cause even more severe illnesses and deaths. Although schools in most states have just opened, more than 1,000 have already had to close because of the virus. Maybe if Republican governors and legislative leaders like Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Texas governor Greg Abbott, who oppose mask and vaccine mandates, were charged with second-degree murder every time someone in their state died of the virus, or if those lawmakers had to pay the medical bills of those who get seriously ill from it, they’d change their messages. And, if Americans were as united today as we were 20 years ago, and used the weapons available to defeat the enemy, hundreds of thousands of Americans would still be alive and mandates wouldn’t be necessary. How many more have to die before the enemy’s enablers figure that out?