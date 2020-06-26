NASH COLUMN:Time for voters to clean house of Trump, enablers

When elected, he said he’d hire “only the best,” yet the turnover in his administration has hit an historic high of 85% in less than four years. If a business had that much turnover in a similar period, it would be obvious that its owner and managers were incompetent or corrupt.

Voters should have realized in 2016, that Trump was a lousy businessman whose companies had declared bankruptcy six times and had been sued by thousands of workers who built his casinos and hotels because he didn’t pay his bills. He had also been caught running a fraudulent charity and “university.” Voters should also have questioned why, unlike other presidents over the past 40 years, he refused to release his tax returns.

And now, nearing the end of his term, his enablers and defenders still don’t question anything he does. They’ve ignored more than 19,000 instances he’s lied to the American people. His enablers ignored hundreds of mental health experts who warned of the dangers he presents to the country because of his sociopathic, malignant narcissistic character.