NASH COLUMN: Time to pay attention

Years ago in Northern Minnesota, I was in the Bigfork grocery store, and the grocer, who had a cabin on the Bigfork River and knew our farm had river frontage, asked me if I’d heard that our state senator wanted the state to designate the Bigfork River as a part of the new Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. I told him that was fine if it meant the river’s quality would be protected. He handed me a sheaf of papers that gave the details of the Act, and said, “Read it.”
I did. It prohibited owners of land with river frontage from having a walking trail along the river, from grazing animals anywhere near it, and even from tying their rowboats on its banks. At the same time, it allowed snowmobile trails and businesses like inns and boat rental companies to operate on the water’s edge. It didn’t make sense.
The grocer told me the senator planned to have a townhall meeting in a few weeks at the school’s auditorium, and wanted me to write about it in “Common Sense, a Northwoods Journal,” a small paper that was popular with local farmers and other rural land owners, and for which I often wrote non-political articles. So, I did that, too, and included all the provisions and prohibitions in the Act. But because Bigfork had a population of 342, and people in the rural areas were few and far-between, I didn’t expect many to show up at the meeting. To my surprise, the place was packed full of unhappy people.
My husband and I, the grocer, and the speaker of the state’s House of Representatives were all sitting at a table on stage while the senator listed the positive parts of the Act and left out the rest. Members of the audience then told him very emphatically they didn’t want the river included and told him why. He responded by berating them. At that point, I said to him, “As our representative, you’re supposed to be on our side.”
For that, I learned later, he tried to have my husband fired from his job as a caseworker at a state juvenile detention facility north of there. He didn’t succeed, nor did his push to include the river. We also learned he owned a nearby snowmobile business and, to expand his business, had planned to have the state build trails along the river.
If the grocer hadn’t called attention to what was happening, the senator would have succeeded because nobody would have known it was important to get involved. It showed me that people go against their own interests if they don’t find out the facts and then speak up against misinformation and corruption. That takes courage because some powerful people are willing to destroy those who oppose them.
That’s why I admire U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, from Wyoming, Sen. Mitt Romney from Utah, and the few other Republicans who are speaking truth to the lies about the 2020 election that have been perpetrated by the Donald Trump camp and believed by those who aren’t paying attention to anything but right-wing media.
In countries all over the world, human rights have been taken away by dictators who rose in power because their citizens weren’t paying attention and were caught up in lies that were started and spread by those dictators and their compliant supporters. If we think that can’t happen here, we need to open our eyes.
Historians and political experts have recently warned that our democracy is in peril, and that the divisions in this country are becoming as bad as they were before the Civil War. These divisions were created because a few right-wing media outlets have been spreading lies as fast as they can manufacture them. The majority of the media are trying to get the truth out there, but their efforts are ignored by the brainwashed and are called “fake news,” a slogan the former president used whenever the truth wasn’t to his liking.
One of the brainwashed is Anthony Antonio, one of the Trump supporters who’s now facing several charges for his crimes during the violent Jan. 6, Capitol riots. His attorney claims, “He became hooked with what I call ‘Foxitis’ or ‘Foxmania’ and became interested in the political aspect and started believing what was being fed to him.”
Antonio, and other fans of Fox, Newsmax, Breitbart and all right-wing media need to realize they’re being used to cause strife, division and the crumbling of our democracy — exactly what Russia’s Vladimir Putin has been encouraging for years.
I urge them to start paying attention to reputable news sources if they value truth and what it means to be an American. If they don’t, we’ll all pay the price.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.