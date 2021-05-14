NASH COLUMN: Time to pay attention

My husband and I, the grocer, and the speaker of the state’s House of Representatives were all sitting at a table on stage while the senator listed the positive parts of the Act and left out the rest. Members of the audience then told him very emphatically they didn’t want the river included and told him why. He responded by berating them. At that point, I said to him, “As our representative, you’re supposed to be on our side.”

For that, I learned later, he tried to have my husband fired from his job as a caseworker at a state juvenile detention facility north of there. He didn’t succeed, nor did his push to include the river. We also learned he owned a nearby snowmobile business and, to expand his business, had planned to have the state build trails along the river.

If the grocer hadn’t called attention to what was happening, the senator would have succeeded because nobody would have known it was important to get involved. It showed me that people go against their own interests if they don’t find out the facts and then speak up against misinformation and corruption. That takes courage because some powerful people are willing to destroy those who oppose them.