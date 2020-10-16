NASH COLUMN: Time to stop accepting lies

Meanwhile, the president and Fox News are loving every bit of violence or destruction during Black Lives Matter protests, some of which is being done by right-wing extremists for that reason. Perhaps Trump knows that in Germany in 1933, when the Reichstag building was set on fire, Adolf Hitler used that as an excuse to arrest his political enemies. Then, he pushed through a law called the Enabling Act that allowed Hitler’s cabinet to create legislation without parliamentary consent. Anyone who thinks this president wouldn’t do the same if he had the chance hasn’t been paying attention.

Dictators all over the world have used the same tactics, including attacking the free press. You’d think that today, with all the information in the world available on the internet, that Americans would be wise to the lies. But, sadly, many are not. They are being strung along by those who want total power because they believe the lies and propaganda they’re fed every day, all day.

How did falling for Hitler’s lies and promises turn out for the German people? Germany and its economy were destroyed, millions died, including six million Jews and others Hitler considered unworthy, and it took decades for Europe to recover.