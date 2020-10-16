NASH COLUMN: Time to stop accepting lies

The thought of Donald Trump being re-elected doesn’t frighten me half as much as knowing how many Americans have fallen prey to his constant lies and how most Republican lawmakers refuse to call him out for them. Those lies are repeated on Fox Network which is the American version of Russian state television that represses credible information and airs only what Vladimir Putin wants the people to know.
I watch Fox for a while every day and never fail to be amazed at what they don’t report. They ignore true news stories, use unfounded scare tactics, and several of the hosts fill their broadcasts with conspiracy theories their viewers take as truth.
For example, the president and Fox pundits have repeatedly labeled COVID-19, a “Democrat hoax.” Again, they assume their viewers and supporters are stupid. That Democrats can affect all the countries in the world that have reported huge numbers of infections and deaths from the virus would be laughable if it weren’t so dangerous.
And on Oct. 8, after 13 men had been arrested by Michigan state police and the FBI for plotting the kidnapping and murder of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and who were planning to attack the Michigan Capitol building, kill law enforcement officers and start a civil war, what was featured on Fox’s Hannity show? That Sen. Kamala Harris didn’t answer a question during the debate with Vice President Mike Pence. What wasn’t mentioned is that Pence also refused to answer many more than that.
Meanwhile, our law enforcement and intelligence agencies warn that domestic, right-wing extremists are the most dangerous terrorist groups threatening the U.S. They’re growing in number and being encouraged by the president of our country – a country he pledged to protect. But don’t take my word for it.
Listen to Kelvin Pierce, the son of the leader of a white supremacist group. On Oct. 6, abcnews.go.com featured “My Life as a Hater: The dire warning from a white power leader’s son,” in which Pierce said, “By using division as a tool to gain and to hold onto power, the Trump administration is now making outward expressions of hatred in our country unassailable.”
He added, “A monster that went into hibernation has come out of hibernation.”
The president doesn’t even try to hide his scorn for anyone who isn’t white. At his recent rally in Bemidji, Minnesota, he looked out at the overwhelmingly white crowd and said, “You have good genes.” What else could he have meant? And, asked about the neo-Nazi groups and white supremacists who were carrying torches during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, he said there were good people on both sides. More recently, he hedged several times when asked if he supported the Proud Boys, a white supremacist group the FBI has designated a terrorist organization. Meanwhile, he’s heartily supported by the Ku Klux Klan and other white nationalist groups. In normal times, that would horrify all Americans.
Meanwhile, the president and Fox News are loving every bit of violence or destruction during Black Lives Matter protests, some of which is being done by right-wing extremists for that reason. Perhaps Trump knows that in Germany in 1933, when the Reichstag building was set on fire, Adolf Hitler used that as an excuse to arrest his political enemies. Then, he pushed through a law called the Enabling Act that allowed Hitler’s cabinet to create legislation without parliamentary consent. Anyone who thinks this president wouldn’t do the same if he had the chance hasn’t been paying attention.
Dictators all over the world have used the same tactics, including attacking the free press. You’d think that today, with all the information in the world available on the internet, that Americans would be wise to the lies. But, sadly, many are not. They are being strung along by those who want total power because they believe the lies and propaganda they’re fed every day, all day.
How did falling for Hitler’s lies and promises turn out for the German people? Germany and its economy were destroyed, millions died, including six million Jews and others Hitler considered unworthy, and it took decades for Europe to recover.
Now, without evidence, the president continues to say that if he loses, it means the election was rigged and that mail-in ballots would be at fault. He’s the first president who has said he might refuse to honor a peaceful transfer of power that our Constitution requires.
Yet, despite warnings from four-star generals who worked in his administration, former and current intelligence experts and National Security administrators that our democracy is threatened, few Republican lawmakers have the courage or morality to stand up to him. It’s mind boggling that it took only four years to get to this point.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
