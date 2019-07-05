It should have been a warning when, during my job interview, the business owner trashed a former employee. It struck me as odd, but the job was interesting, so when she offered it to me, I accepted.
It didn’t take long to learn that her company had experienced excessive turnover since its beginning. Three others with the same job I had left within a year, and it didn’t take me long to find out why.
The owner demeaned her employees in front of their co-workers. She mistreated her elderly and disabled clients, and expected her employees to go along with her. If they refused, she fired them. I was one who refused. She told me if I didn’t like it, I could quit. I told her I wasn’t going to quit, so she said, “Fine, you’re fired.” I thanked her, gathered my belongings and left.
Workplaces that have high turnover almost always are managed by incompetent, unethical people who don’t care about their employees or clients. Fortunately, like the place I mentioned, most of them aren’t in business long.
President Donald Trump is a perfect example of that type of boss. The turnover in his administration is higher than any others. He constantly disparages his own appointees and expects them to go along with his unethical and often stupid decisions. If they refuse, they quit or are fired.
In just the past two weeks, the acting heads of agencies that manage the border and immigration have left or been assigned to other areas. According to a June 27 Associated Press article, Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said, “DHS is charged with keeping the nation secure, but the president is putting its leadership through a constant game of musical chairs to fit his political agenda.”
Now, Trump is attacking and threatening to fire Jerome Powell, his appointee to chair the Federal Reserve Board, because he’s angry that Powell hasn’t lowered interest rates as fast as Trump wants. On June 26, in an interview with Fox Business, Trump said, “Here’s a guy nobody ever heard of him before, and now I made him, and he wants to show how tough he is.”
Since Trump claimed he knows more about national security than the generals, we can assume he thinks he knows more about the economy than his economists.
Can you imagine what the right-wingers would have said if President Barack Obama had had as much turnover in his administration, encouraged foreign influence in our elections, been accused of assaulting several women, and had bragged and lied even a tiny fraction of how often this president has? They’d have demanded his impeachment within months of his taking office.
But nobody pays much attention to what the president says or does anymore because his outrageous behaviors are so frequent. It’s like accusations by several women that Trump sexually assaulted or inappropriately touched them, the same kinds of things he readily admitted to during the Access Hollywood recording that was released before his election.
One accusation came from Jessica Leeds, who said he groped her in the early 1980s, when they were sitting next to one another on a plane. Trump brought this up at one of his 2016 campaign rallies. He told his adoring crowd, “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you. … That would not be my first choice.” The crowd laughed and cheered.
Another accuser, Natasha Stoynoff, a journalist for People magazine, said that during an interview she had with him at his Mar-a-Lago resort in 2005, he pushed her against a wall and stuck his tongue down her throat. When this was reported, his response was, “Take a look. You take a look. Look at her. … You tell me what you think. I don’t think so.”
Just this week, he was accused of what’s legally considered rape. Advice columnist and author E. Jean Carroll described how Trump forced himself on her in the 1990s. His response, even before he denied it happened, was, “She’s not my type.”
Because she’s one of so many with similar stories and because he’s called women “ugly dogs,” “fat pigs” and “a crazed, crying lowlife,” most people shrugged it off. Because of his daily attacks on anyone who doesn’t flatter or agree with him, Americans have become desensitized, not only to his lack of morals, but to his ignorance, inconsistency and incompetence.
That’s extremely dangerous, since he’s antagonizing some hostile governments that possess ballistic missiles and nuclear bombs while he embraces the cruel, autocratic leaders of Saudi Arabia, North Korea, Russia and Turkey. Do we have to be plunged into another war before his enablers in Congress and his blind supporters stand up and say, “Enough!”?
I guess we’ll find out.
