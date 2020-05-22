NASH COLUMN: Trump quietly, deliberately dismantling our democracy

His enablers in Congress know what he’s doing and the harm it causes, but most of them go along because they don’t want to offend his base and lose their elections. In other words, being reelected is much more important to them than saving our democracy.

The only reason we haven’t lost it already is because the voters woke up in 2018, and gave Democrats a majority in the House of Representatives. That restored some balance and prevented the total takeover by a president who admits he envies authoritarians and the powers they have.

Americans know enough about history to realize that when those from either political extreme have all the power, the possibility of prosperity and freedom is destroyed. Total welfare states fail eventually, as do those countries in which authoritarians without compassion rule. Countries and their residents prosper when there’s a commonsense balance between workers’ rights and the rights of businesses to make a fair profit. They succeed when they are governed by capable leaders who have intelligence as well as compassion and who are willing to listen to all sides before making important decisions. They keep their democracies when their courts are fair and follow laws that are not biased against one side or the other.

And Americans know that the only way to protect our democracy is to vote for candidates with integrity who respect the needs of everyone and not just those with the most money and influence. In November, we have the power to do that. As always, it’s up to us.

