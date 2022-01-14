NASH COLUMN: Trump supporters baffling

I’ve always tried to understand why some people act or believe the way they do, including troubled adolescents I’ve known while working in a detention home and a group home. After hearing about their troubled and chaotic childhoods, I could understand how and why they took the wrong paths.

But, I’ve been completely baffled by adults who call themselves patriots and/or Christians who believe the lies of the former president, especially the lie about the election being stolen. They also believe the right-wing media that label Democrats “elitists,” which is laughable because Donald Trump supporters would gladly kiss the feet of the former president, an elitist of the highest order, who wouldn’t be caught dead doing any physical work that would wrinkle his suit or tie, and who could never relate to their lives.

Their idol was a millionaire when he was 3-years-old. He was accepted at Ivy League colleges because his father gave lots of money. Not only was someone paid to take his admission tests, but his father’s money kept him from flunking out since Trump has bragged, and his oldest sister confirmed, that he never read books. Otherwise, why would he have ordered his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to threaten the colleges he attended with huge lawsuits if they released his grades?