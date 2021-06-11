NASH COLUMN: Trump supporters beyond belief

I’ve usually been able to understand why people act or believe the way they do, especially people I know well. Yet in the past few years I’ve been dismayed by two friends of many decades who have not only believed the last president’s thousands of lies, but also voted for candidates whose morals and values differ drastically from the morals and values those friends had long demonstrated: kindness and integrity.

Why would they support any candidate who wants to make it harder to vote and who works to gerrymander voting districts that are undemocratic and result in a political party winning a majority of seats in state legislatures even though they received fewer votes overall? And why would they support lawmakers who don’t want us to know who donated huge amounts of money to their and their party’s campaigns, and how much they donated? Do they think it’s OK for the wealthiest people and corporations to buy our politicians to make sure they vote for their own selfish interests rather than the interests of ordinary working people? And why do those friends of mine, who are far from wealthy, think it’s OK for them to pay a much larger percent in taxes, sometimes 100% more, than the richest people in the country? I don’t get it.