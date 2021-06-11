NASH COLUMN: Trump supporters beyond belief

I’ve usually been able to understand why people act or believe the way they do, especially people I know well. Yet in the past few years I’ve been dismayed by two friends of many decades who have not only believed the last president’s thousands of lies, but also voted for candidates whose morals and values differ drastically from the morals and values those friends had long demonstrated: kindness and integrity.
Why would they support any candidate who wants to make it harder to vote and who works to gerrymander voting districts that are undemocratic and result in a political party winning a majority of seats in state legislatures even though they received fewer votes overall? And why would they support lawmakers who don’t want us to know who donated huge amounts of money to their and their party’s campaigns, and how much they donated? Do they think it’s OK for the wealthiest people and corporations to buy our politicians to make sure they vote for their own selfish interests rather than the interests of ordinary working people? And why do those friends of mine, who are far from wealthy, think it’s OK for them to pay a much larger percent in taxes, sometimes 100% more, than the richest people in the country? I don’t get it.
How can they justify voting for members of a party that claims to be for “law and order,” yet defend the Donald Trump-inspired mob that on Jan. 6 violently stormed our nation’s Capitol building; threatened to hang Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and take the lives of other members of Congress; who beat and injured Capitol police officers and destroyed federal property? And how can they continue to support a man who sat in the White House and watched it on television, then said he loved the mob and called them “patriots”?
And why would any Wisconsin voter support Republicans in the legislature who have repeatedly turned down more than $1 billion in federal funds that could be helping low-income citizens pay for needed health care? That’s money we taxpayers have paid to the federal government for years and that continues to go to other states, but not Wisconsin. That’s just plain stupid.
What’s even more perplexing are the so-called Christians who still support a former president who bilked thousands of innocent students who believed they’d get a credible degree from a fake university, and who ran a fake charity that mostly benefited his own businesses? A man who has, by his constant lies and false accusations, caused the division and sometimes destruction of families and other close relationships – a situation this country hasn’t experienced since the Civil War.
And how can anyone believe the crazy conspiracy theories spewed by Trump supporters like Mike Lindell and Sidney Powell, a former member of Trump’s legal team who’s being sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems? It’s hilarious that on March 22, lawyers defending Powell against the lawsuit argued that, as quoted in Wikipedia, “No reasonable person would conclude that the statements [by Powell about the 2020 election] were truly statements of fact.” Anyone who still doubts Powell is crazy needs to read her bio in Wikipedia.
Yet those two friends of mine are still mired in the swamp of lies and conspiracy theories. I don’t get it, but that doesn’t mean I don’t love them. I just hope that someday they’ll wake up and realize how misled they were.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.