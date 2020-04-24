NASH COLUMN: Trump's finally worn out welcome with many in GOP

Long-time Republicans have finally had it with the president. Their consternation started when, above all odds, he beat traditional Republican Gov. Jeb Bush in the 2016 Primary Election. But after the General Election, many Republican lawmakers resolved to make the best of it. He would, they decided, at least appoint conservative judges who would support their rich corporate donors in court cases.

That frustration was also felt by many former Donald Trump voters who thought he would bring an outsider’s view and clean up Washington politics. They soon saw that the swamp he said he’d drain only got deeper and slimier. Several of my friends who supported Trump in 2016 have told me they’re sick of his juvenile attacks and name-calling. They’re disturbed by his lack of ethics and empathy and agreed that if President Barack Obama had lied and bragged as often or been involved in even a fraction of the corruption that Trump has, the Republicans would have impeached him in a heartbeat. One of my relatives in California, who is a very religious, staunch Republican, surprised me when he said, “I’ve never detested anyone in my life, but I detest Donald Trump.”