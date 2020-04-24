NASH COLUMN: Trump's finally worn out welcome with many in GOP

Long-time Republicans have finally had it with the president. Their consternation started when, above all odds, he beat traditional Republican Gov. Jeb Bush in the 2016 Primary Election. But after the General Election, many Republican lawmakers resolved to make the best of it. He would, they decided, at least appoint conservative judges who would support their rich corporate donors in court cases.
According to many Congressional insiders, their increasing frustration was expressed only behind closed doors. Only a few Republican lawmakers, like Mitt Romney, had the courage to speak out about the president’s immorality, lies and incompetence.
That frustration was also felt by many former Donald Trump voters who thought he would bring an outsider’s view and clean up Washington politics. They soon saw that the swamp he said he’d drain only got deeper and slimier. Several of my friends who supported Trump in 2016 have told me they’re sick of his juvenile attacks and name-calling. They’re disturbed by his lack of ethics and empathy and agreed that if President Barack Obama had lied and bragged as often or been involved in even a fraction of the corruption that Trump has, the Republicans would have impeached him in a heartbeat. One of my relatives in California, who is a very religious, staunch Republican, surprised me when he said, “I’ve never detested anyone in my life, but I detest Donald Trump.”
Other Republicans I know have realized he has no warm feelings for anyone but himself. Soon after he took office, they noticed that unlike past presidents who were often shown with their children and other family members, they never saw him interact or play with his youngest son or any of his 10 grandchildren. In fact, many were surprised when they found out how many grandchildren he has.
They’re joined by many other long-time Republicans who are waking up to the dangers and disasters of the Trump presidency. Highly respected and renowned conservative political columnists like Jennifer Rubin, George Will, Kathleen Parker, Jonah Goldberg and others have long been writing about his incompetence, egotism, ignorance of foreign policy, dishonesty, cruelty and overall lack of integrity. Even the very conservative Wall Street Journal is publishing editorials and columns against his incompetence and lies.
These prestigious, died-in-the-wool Republicans are grieving the death of the old Republican Party and the birth of the new Trump Party. And they’re doing something about it.
The Lincoln Project is a group formed by many prominent Republicans to defeat Trump in November. One of its founders and advisers is George Conway, a lawyer and husband of Trump’s senior counselor Kellyanne Conway. The organization’s website states, “President Donald Trump and those who sign onto Trumpism are a clear and present danger to the Constitution and our Republic. Only defeating so polarizing a character as Trump will allow the country to heal its political and psychological wounds and allow for a new, better path forward for all Americans.”
An April 15 Washington Post article, authored by George Conway and other advisers to the Lincoln Project stated, “Today, the United States is beset with a president who was unprepared for the burden of the presidency and who has made plain his deficits in leadership, management, intelligence and morality.”
It continues with praise for Joe Biden and encourages Republicans to vote for him in November. “Biden is now the presumptive Democratic nominee and he has our support. Biden has the experience, the attributes and the character to defeat Trump this fall. Unlike Trump, for whom the presidency is just one more opportunity to perfect his narcissism and self-aggrandizement, Biden sees public service as an opportunity to do right by the American people and a privilege to do so.”
Another organization, Republicans for the Rule of Law, also recognizes the dangers of the current president and is working to defeat him. According to its website, it “is a group of life-long Republicans dedicated to defending the institutions of our republic and upholding the rule of law.” Most of the information it publishes is in the form of videos that expose Trump’s many lies as well as ample proof of his incompetence.
Every day I and many others wonder what it will take for Republican members of Congress and state legislatures to stop fawning over the president, overlooking his constant lies, and enabling his incompetence, immorality and ignorance. Many reporters who hang out in the halls of those legislative bodies say that those lawmakers know how bad he is and talk behind his back, but they’re afraid to speak up for fear of alienating his base.
And every day, more people recognize that as cowardice. They also know the only cure is to vote them all out of office.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
