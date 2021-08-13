NASH COLUMN: Trumpublicans deal in hypocrisy and lies

If so many people weren’t taken in by them, the hypocrisy and lies of the Trumpublican Party would be comical. After the story broke about the 11 women who are accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, of kissing and groping them, Fox News hosts spent hours acting disgusted and horrified. But, before and after Donald Trump was elected, they either ignored or underplayed the accusations of 24 women who’d accused Trump of the same and worse.
Even after hearing his own words in the Access Hollywood audio, when he bragged about grabbing women by their genitals because, he said, “When you’re a star they let you do it,” neither they, nor any prominent Republicans, demanded he drop out of the 2016 campaign or later resign or be impeached as they’re demanding now of Cuomo. The big difference is that now prominent Democrats, including President Joe Biden, are urging Cuomo to resign and would support his impeachment by the state of New York.
Also, isn’t it funny that Republican lawmakers didn’t mention the historic debt and deficit under Trump? Because of the tax cuts he initiated that went mostly to the rich, the national debt grew by almost $8 trillion. According to the Jan. 14 issue of Newsweek it increased, “nearly 40 percent compared to the amount when former President Barack Obama left office in January 2017.” And now, under Biden, the Republicans in Congress even refused a vote to allow the IRS to go after tax cheaters.
The debt under Trump hit record highs even before the pandemic. But, now they’re groaning and moaning about the debt that’s a result of stimulus programs under both Trump’s and Biden’s administrations. And, because Trump said the stock market would crash if Biden won the 2020 election, they’re not mentioning that the stock market has hit historic highs several times since Election Day. But, don’t tell the Trumpublicans. They won’t believe it anyway.
Most in the party of “law and order” have been hypocritically silent about the huge mob of Trump supporters who forced their way into the Capitol Building and attacked and injured 140 police officers on Jan. 6 after they attended a Trump rally. Of course, the mob’s idol lied when he said he’d be with them, but instead was safe in the White House watching it all on TV.
The majority of Republicans, Fox News and other right-wing media never mention how Trump called COVID-19 a “Democrat hoax” and, as it started to spread, said, “We’ve got it under control.” Have the majority of them mentioned recently that more than 620,000 Americans and 4.2 million people worldwide have died of that “Democrat hoax”?
Now with the new delta variant of the disease that’s infecting younger people, researchers and medical experts who have spent their entire adult lives studying infectious diseases say even vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in public places. Still, the Republican governors of Texas, Florida, Nebraska, Iowa and Arizona have banned mask mandates. The governor of Arkansas now says he regrets his earlier decision and has now reversed it and, because of the rapid transmission of the new variant, recommends children and staff wear masks in school.
Still, many on the right rebel against vaccinations and mask mandates, saying they restrict their freedom and take away their rights. So do laws against driving drunk, going 100 mph on city streets, and many others. And, the reason there are laws against them is because engaging in them often cause injuries and deaths to innocent people as well as to the offenders.
Some, mostly Republicans, say masks are inconvenient or uncomfortable and they refuse to wear them unless forced. Sure, they’re uncomfortable. I hate wearing a mask. At the same time, I know that even though I’ve been vaccinated, I can have the virus in my nose and can spread the disease to children and adults who aren’t. That’s why I’m willing to suffer some inconvenience and discomfort if it would save someone’s life or save them the pain and enormous expense of hospitalization and treatment.
And, speaking of hospitalization, red states have the most infections and hospitalizations. Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana and more are reporting their hospitals are full and some say they need more morgue room. With the delta variant, many of the patients are children. One Louisiana hospital has 175 COVID patients and one is only three-weeks-old.
I don’t know about others, but I sure would lose my freedom and rights if I couldn’t breathe without a ventilator. And, I can’t imagine the pain of knowing I spread it to someone else who had to go through that and maybe even died because of my selfishness. When will the anti-vaxxers and anti-mask people start to think of someone other than themselves?
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.