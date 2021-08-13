NASH COLUMN: Trumpublicans deal in hypocrisy and lies

Still, many on the right rebel against vaccinations and mask mandates, saying they restrict their freedom and take away their rights. So do laws against driving drunk, going 100 mph on city streets, and many others. And, the reason there are laws against them is because engaging in them often cause injuries and deaths to innocent people as well as to the offenders.

Some, mostly Republicans, say masks are inconvenient or uncomfortable and they refuse to wear them unless forced. Sure, they’re uncomfortable. I hate wearing a mask. At the same time, I know that even though I’ve been vaccinated, I can have the virus in my nose and can spread the disease to children and adults who aren’t. That’s why I’m willing to suffer some inconvenience and discomfort if it would save someone’s life or save them the pain and enormous expense of hospitalization and treatment.

And, speaking of hospitalization, red states have the most infections and hospitalizations. Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana and more are reporting their hospitals are full and some say they need more morgue room. With the delta variant, many of the patients are children. One Louisiana hospital has 175 COVID patients and one is only three-weeks-old.

I don’t know about others, but I sure would lose my freedom and rights if I couldn’t breathe without a ventilator. And, I can’t imagine the pain of knowing I spread it to someone else who had to go through that and maybe even died because of my selfishness. When will the anti-vaxxers and anti-mask people start to think of someone other than themselves?

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.