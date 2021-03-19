NASH COLUMN: Underly understands rural districts

The most important thing we can do to help ourselves, our families, friends, communities and our country is to vote in every election.
But that’s not enough. To assure our votes go to candidates who are honest, trustworthy, competent, and who will work for our interests, it’s our responsibility to find out as much as we can about them. That means doing our own research.
Wisconsin’s spring election is April 6, and early voting starts March 23. Municipalities vary on what they have on their ballots, but two candidates, Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr, are running for the statewide position of Wisconsin State Superintendent for Public Instruction and are on all Wisconsin ballots. I urge voters to research each of them and decide for themselves who would be the best person to lead this important state agency.
After I did that, I concluded Underly is better suited to understand the challenges and opportunities of both rural and urban school districts. Because school funding is always a challenge, Underly, unlike Kerr, believes taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to support private schools by taking money from our public schools.
Also, unlike Kerr, Underly is an opponent of Act 10 which was enacted under Gov. Scott Walker and which stripped teachers of their voices and other rights. Since teachers are the ones on the front lines, who see the students every day and know what their needs are, they should have a say in policies and practices. Kerr doesn’t seem to agree. Those are the main reasons I’m voting for Underly for state superintendent.
Here in Baraboo, there are two seats on the school board to be filled. Alex Schenck, a software engineer, is the only name on the ballot and offers a fresh outlook, the enthusiasm to make the district even better, and experience with modern technology. The other position will be filled by whichever write-in candidate gets the most votes.
The write-in candidates are Nancy Thome and James O’Neil. I’ll be voting for Schenck and Thome. Thome is an attorney who has valuable experience on the school board. She’s spent a lot of time evaluating the issues and challenges schools and teachers face, and is willing to listen to parents, teachers, administrators and students.
Any eligible voter can vote at their polling place on April 6, but if you decide to vote absentee, be sure to follow all instructions given, and make sure the witness adds their full address. Ballots can be mailed back in the pre-stamped envelope, but voters can also drop them off at their municipality or bring them to their polling place on Election Day. If mailing, be sure to return it as soon as possible to make sure your vote is counted. Those who have questions about voting can call their municipalities or go to myvote.wi.gov.
Unfortunately, Republicans all over the country, including in Wisconsin, are working to make it harder to vote. I guess nobody told them that many Republicans use absentee ballots and vote early, so they may be hurting their own candidates.
That said, I agree that newly eligible voters and those who have moved since they last voted, should have to present an ID and show proof of residence when they register. But I also think it’s ridiculous that every state has its own election laws, some of which are petty obstacles that make it harder for long-time residents to vote. It just makes sense that some of the laws need to be federally mandated so they’re the same all over the country.
For example, here in Wisconsin poll workers and clerks can’t count early ballots until Election Day. I don’t know whose idea that was, but it sure wasn’t thought out, and has no respect for poll workers who have to stay up all night counting votes in federal elections.
I also think there should be a law regarding the number of polling places available, especially in large cities. Last year, Milwaukee went from having 180 polling places to only five. And I heard the same story about other big cities. Naturally, the many hours it took to wait just to cast a ballot discouraged many people from voting. The Milwaukee Election Commission’s reason was, because of the pandemic, they couldn’t get enough poll workers. Let’s hope they’ve figured out a way to solve that this year.
What’s funny is that the Republican legislators are the ones enacting more regulations restricting early and absentee voting. Aren’t they the ones who are always yelling about how they hate regulations? Maybe they need to look up the definition of “hypocrisy.”
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.