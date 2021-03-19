NASH COLUMN: Underly understands rural districts

That said, I agree that newly eligible voters and those who have moved since they last voted, should have to present an ID and show proof of residence when they register. But I also think it’s ridiculous that every state has its own election laws, some of which are petty obstacles that make it harder for long-time residents to vote. It just makes sense that some of the laws need to be federally mandated so they’re the same all over the country.

For example, here in Wisconsin poll workers and clerks can’t count early ballots until Election Day. I don’t know whose idea that was, but it sure wasn’t thought out, and has no respect for poll workers who have to stay up all night counting votes in federal elections.

I also think there should be a law regarding the number of polling places available, especially in large cities. Last year, Milwaukee went from having 180 polling places to only five. And I heard the same story about other big cities. Naturally, the many hours it took to wait just to cast a ballot discouraged many people from voting. The Milwaukee Election Commission’s reason was, because of the pandemic, they couldn’t get enough poll workers. Let’s hope they’ve figured out a way to solve that this year.

What’s funny is that the Republican legislators are the ones enacting more regulations restricting early and absentee voting. Aren’t they the ones who are always yelling about how they hate regulations? Maybe they need to look up the definition of “hypocrisy.”

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.