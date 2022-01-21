NASH COLUMN: United we stand

Verna Hull and I had been friends since 1968. For almost 10 years, when we farmed in northern Minnesota, she and her husband were our closest neighbors. They often played cards with us on weekends, and she and I visited or talked on the phone several times a week. We even kept in close touch after we moved away ... until a couple of years ago when we had a falling out over politics and stopped speaking to one another.
About a month ago, I wrote to her and told her I still valued her friendship and cherished the memories we shared. I added that our friendship was much more important to me than politics. Surprisingly, she called as soon as she received my letter. We had a long, warm conversation and vowed to keep in touch. Less than two weeks later, her daughter called to tell me that she had died in her sleep. I was saddened, but very relieved that I’d written that letter and that we’d healed the rift in our friendship before it was too late.
In the past few years, many other people I know have also experienced painful separations from family members and old friends. It’s not a coincidence that those separations are connected to a person I won’t name. Except for the Civil War, throughout decades of different presidents and political events, this kind of division didn’t exist in our country until that person used his reality TV fame to gain political office.
For the good of our personal lives and our country, it’s time for Americans to put a stop to it and do everything we can do to find areas of agreement. As President Abraham Lincoln declared, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Before that, in the 1770s, John Dickinson, one of the founders of our country and a signer of the Declaration of Independence said, “United we stand, divided we fall.” And, in his last public address, founding father Patrick Henry, added, “Let us not split into factions which must destroy that union upon which our existence hangs.”
It’s time to consider who’s benefiting from our divisions. I’m sure the leaders of Russia, China, and North Korea are. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is licking his chops, hoping that Russia’s Nikita Khrushchev was right in 1956, when he said, “We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within.”
But, there are also people here in this country who want us divided and have succeeded in their efforts. We see the results in our personal lives as well as in our local and state governments, even down to school boards. We need to ask who’s profiting from it.
A lot of politicians are, or think they are. Those who are willing to compromise with the other side for the good of the country are in the minority or leaving office in disgust. Others are too cowardly to speak out against those who are creating or encouraging the divisions. Meanwhile, nothing gets done and everyone who’s paying attention gets angry.
The media didn’t start it but has profited from it. Biased cable channels thrive on lies and misinformation while hiding facts they don’t want their viewers to know. Some say CNN is biased, but its hosts didn’t refrain from criticizing President Joe Biden, especially about the abrupt, disorganized withdrawal from Afghanistan. However, few if any at the cable Fox News channel criticized the former president’s tax cuts that mostly helped the rich, his lies, vulgarities, or cruelty, even when he made fun of a disabled reporter. People who watch only one channel or depend on social media and biased talk shows for their information are contributing to the divisions because their reactions are based on deliberately skewed information.
Meanwhile, most of us understand the divisions are not helping us personally or making our country stronger, and we can’t depend on the media or politicians to unite us anytime soon. So, who’s left?
We are. We can call or write those we’ve been avoiding or who have been avoiding us because of politics and tell them we still care for them. We can contact our local and state lawmakers as well as our senators and representatives in Congress and demand they start to work together for the good of the country and all the people they’re supposed to represent. And, we can, and must, encourage and vote for candidates who are truthful, fair, respectful and willing to listen to all sides before making decisions that affect us all.
We can do this. And, for the good of the country, we must.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.