NASH COLUMN: United we stand

For the good of our personal lives and our country, it’s time for Americans to put a stop to it and do everything we can do to find areas of agreement. As President Abraham Lincoln declared, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

Before that, in the 1770s, John Dickinson, one of the founders of our country and a signer of the Declaration of Independence said, “United we stand, divided we fall.” And, in his last public address, founding father Patrick Henry, added, “Let us not split into factions which must destroy that union upon which our existence hangs.”

It’s time to consider who’s benefiting from our divisions. I’m sure the leaders of Russia, China, and North Korea are. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is licking his chops, hoping that Russia’s Nikita Khrushchev was right in 1956, when he said, “We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within.”

But, there are also people here in this country who want us divided and have succeeded in their efforts. We see the results in our personal lives as well as in our local and state governments, even down to school boards. We need to ask who’s profiting from it.