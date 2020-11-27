NASH COLUMN: Variety and diversity make for an interesting world

If I’d listened to my father, I’d be rich.
When I was in fourth grade, my father started his own business as a financial consultant. During high school and college, I spent a lot of my summers helping him proofread miles of adding machine and calculator tapes. When he asked me if I wanted to learn his business, and take it over some day, I told him quite honestly that I’d rather clean barns. And, for almost 15 years, cleaning barns on our beef and dairy farms was one of my many daily chores. Nothing about farming was boring, nor were all the other adventures I had.
The years before and after farming were also full of new experiences. I’ve lived in six states and in Germany and Canada, meeting interesting people and doing interesting things along the way. Not everyone chooses the kind of life I’ve had, and that’s a good thing. Our differences provide our communities and country with needed stability, along with new ideas and unique ways of doing things.
American diversity is displayed in the colors of our skin, our beliefs, how we dress, our sexual orientation, our political viewpoints and even our language. Although most Americans speak English, there are more than 100 Native American languages still spoken here, as well as many different versions of English within the 50 states and U.S. territories. That many of us have different accents and expressions, depending on locale, shouldn’t be surprising considering that American English is derived from more than 350 languages, including Greek and Roman.
I was exposed to some of those accents as I’ve moved around the country. Even within my birth state of Ohio, I noticed several differences in speech. For example, when referring to a stream, my relatives from southern Ohio said “crick” and those in the northern part said “creek.”
In northern Minnesota, many people referred to bears as “bars,” and asked, “Are you coming with?” At first, I waited to see if they were going to finish the sentence. When we moved to the Tidewater area of Virginia, I could barely understand our landlord. His wife, who spoke in a refined southern accent, had to translate for us. And when we moved to the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina, it took me a long time to understand what the owner of the dairy farm my husband managed was saying. I raised the calves, and when he’d pass me on the way to the barn he’d ask, “You aw rat?” which meant, “You all right?” or as we would say “How are you?” One day, referring to the calves, he asked, “They got the scares?” I finally realized he was asking if they had the scours, which is diarrhea calves are prone to. It also took me a while to realize when his wife said “flares” that she meant flowers, and when she said “hacken,” she meant “hiking.” The variety and diversity of our language is just one thing that makes our country interesting and unique.
Yet some people still fear or look down on anyone who seems different than they are. I never felt out of place until the mid-60s when we moved to a small German village. Every time I walked to the shops, people would stare at my feet and peg me immediately as an American. I wore sneakers, or “tennis shoes” as we called them in those days, while all of the German women wore sturdy, brown or black leather shoes. I didn’t feel hostility, but it felt uncomfortable to be the object of stares.
When I came back from two years in Germany, and then later, from three years in Canada, I cried with joy when I saw the American flag. Until I returned, I’d never realized how much I had missed the diversity of people we see here and the acceptance of differences.
Still, not all parts of the country are open to diversity. In big cities, people are used to it and aren’t surprised to see someone who’s different than they are. But in rural areas, where I lived for many years, the population isn’t as accepting. That’s because humans tend to fear or be suspicious of the unknown. It’s probably in our genes from thousands of years of tribal culture.
But that fear and suspicion disappears when, for example, a young person goes to a college or university where they become accustomed to seeing people from all over the world. It isn’t their book-learning that makes them accepting; it’s their exposure to differences, and the realization that we’re all basically the same underneath. Learning that, and being open to everyone, gives us richer lives than money ever could.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!