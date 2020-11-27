NASH COLUMN: Variety and diversity make for an interesting world

In northern Minnesota, many people referred to bears as “bars,” and asked, “Are you coming with?” At first, I waited to see if they were going to finish the sentence. When we moved to the Tidewater area of Virginia, I could barely understand our landlord. His wife, who spoke in a refined southern accent, had to translate for us. And when we moved to the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina, it took me a long time to understand what the owner of the dairy farm my husband managed was saying. I raised the calves, and when he’d pass me on the way to the barn he’d ask, “You aw rat?” which meant, “You all right?” or as we would say “How are you?” One day, referring to the calves, he asked, “They got the scares?” I finally realized he was asking if they had the scours, which is diarrhea calves are prone to. It also took me a while to realize when his wife said “flares” that she meant flowers, and when she said “hacken,” she meant “hiking.” The variety and diversity of our language is just one thing that makes our country interesting and unique.