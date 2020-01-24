NASH COLUMN: Voting homework: Who best represents your interests?
0 comments

NASH COLUMN: Voting homework: Who best represents your interests?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This year, even more than ever, our votes will determine and affect our, and our country’s, well-being. That’s why it’s so important to vote in every local, state and federal election because those we elect will make decisions that affect all of us.

But voting without doing some basic homework can elect people who work against our interests and those of our communities. Newspapers report how our state lawmakers voted on important bills, and state lawmakers hold listening sessions where voters can ask questions and learn about their priorities. It takes time, but it’s worth it.

What makes it easier to decide on candidates is that bipartisanship has practically disappeared in most state legislatures and Congress. Very few lawmakers defy their party’s orders because they’re threatened with a loss of campaign funding and support if they don’t go along.

Political action committees and other wealthy groups with selfish special interests that don’t align with the interests of the majority of working people spend many millions on misleading ads touting the candidates they know will do what they want. That makes it even more important for voters to seek facts and not fall for lies and propaganda. And today, that means learning what each political party stands for and how their members vote once they’re elected. That requires asking questions.

Republican voters may want to ask why, in several states, the names of the two Republican Party presidential candidates, former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, won’t even appear on a primary ballot along with the president. In fact, those states won’t even have a Republican presidential primary election. How does that represent democracy?

There are other important questions voters should ask as well. Like which party supports affordable health care, lowering the prices of prescription drugs, sensible gun regulations, allowing women to decide what happens to their own bodies, and raising the minimum wage? Which party fights for campaign finance reform, combating climate change and taking steps to minimize its disastrous effects? Which party is fighting to eliminate the corrupt practice of gerrymandering voting districts so only one party has all the advantages on Election Day? I’ll give you a hint; the name of that party starts with a “D.”

On the other hand, which party passes bills that reward huge corporations while taking rights and benefits away from the people who work for those corporations? Which party gives huge tax breaks to the rich, kills off unions that fight for fair wages and cuts food stamps for the poor? Which party’s members consistently vote to loosen or eliminate protections that make our air breathable and our water drinkable? Do the voters want to live near a factory that spews toxic fumes into the air and releases toxic chemicals into their wells, rivers, lakes and streams? If not, they need to vote for Democrats.

In several Wisconsin counties, Republican lawmakers are trying to do away with referendums that allow people to insert issues in their local ballots so the people can vote on issues like school funding, gerrymandering, sensible gun regulations and more. Why would those Republicans want to take away the rights of people to be heard?

The Republican lawmakers’ talk about free markets, individual rights and fiscal responsibility is pure hypocrisy. Their “free market” means the freedom of the largest corporations to control the market and eliminate competition. For example, Republican lawmakers in Congress extended the amount of time large pharmaceutical companies can keep their patents so smaller pharmaceutical companies cannot produce and sell generic medications at much lower prices.

Their “individual rights” extend only to those they deem fit, and they exclude anyone who’s different, like those in the LGBTQ community. They also ignore the majority of citizens who want the right to reform campaign finance laws and the right to keep guns out of the hands of people prone to violence by making sure sensible gun regulations, like universal background checks and red-flag laws, are enacted.

The Republican lawmakers’ mantra about “fiscal responsibility” is a joke. Last year, Republicans passed, and the president signed, a budget bill that, because of the massive tax cuts to the rich along with increased spending, has resulted in the biggest deficit since right after the Great Recession. All during President Barack Obama’s tenure, the debt and deficit fell. No more. That’s not all. The national debt has hit historic highs since Donald Trump was elected, proving that Republican claims of fiscal responsibility are nothing but lies.

If we want our local, state and federal governments to reflect our wants and needs, we not only need to vote, we need to vote smart. As always, it’s up to us.

Pat Nash

Pat Nash

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Commentary: Conservatives are coming for your Pornhub

While the rest of us were gearing up for the holiday season, a small group of conservatives was busy cranking up something a good deal less cheerful: a new war on pornography. On Dec. 6, four members of Congress wrote a letter to Attorney General William Barr, beseeching him to "declare the prosecution of obscene pornography a criminal justice priority," and "bring prosecutions against the ...

Commentary: The Nazis murdered my ancestors. So why do I want to become a German citizen?
Opinion

Commentary: The Nazis murdered my ancestors. So why do I want to become a German citizen?

was a catastrophic month for my German ancestors. On Aug. 5, the Nazis herded my great-grandfather onto a train in Berlin bound for the Theresienstadt concentration camp. Five days later and 650 miles away in Paris, they rounded up my grandfather, who had tried to escape to France, and forced him onto a transport headed to Auschwitz. Both were exterminated at their final ...

Commentary: Harry and Meghan are out. Why couldn't the palace make this work?
Opinion

Commentary: Harry and Meghan are out. Why couldn't the palace make this work?

The message from Buckingham Palace to Queen Elizabeth's grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, was clear: You're in or you're out. There is no part-time work for royals. Harry and Meghan chose out. That's kind of sad. And surprising. What - they couldn't all work this out? I get it that, barely two years into a marriage that was supposed to signal a breathtaking infusion of ...

Commentary: School meal nutrition rollbacks are far from 'common sense'
Opinion

Commentary: School meal nutrition rollbacks are far from 'common sense'

On Jan. 17, Michelle Obama's birthday, the Trump administration proposed rollbacks in nutrition standards in the school meal program. Under the proposal, legumes and potatoes will count as vegetables, fewer fruits will be served at breakfast and a la carte meals will allow students to select items high in fat. The result will be increased access to foods like french fries, hamburgers and other ...

Commentary: If Trump loves America, why does he call our cities 'disgusting' and 'embarrassing'?
Opinion

Commentary: If Trump loves America, why does he call our cities 'disgusting' and 'embarrassing'?

What's revealing about so many self-described nationalists is their contempt for the nation they claim to love. When President Trump talks about America, he talks about how people who don't love it should leave it - and then he talks about how awful it is and how much he doesn't love it. Here is America's president commenting on America's most populous city and fourth most populous state: "So ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News