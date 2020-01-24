NASH COLUMN: Voting homework: Who best represents your interests?

This year, even more than ever, our votes will determine and affect our, and our country’s, well-being. That’s why it’s so important to vote in every local, state and federal election because those we elect will make decisions that affect all of us.
But voting without doing some basic homework can elect people who work against our interests and those of our communities. Newspapers report how our state lawmakers voted on important bills, and state lawmakers hold listening sessions where voters can ask questions and learn about their priorities. It takes time, but it’s worth it.
What makes it easier to decide on candidates is that bipartisanship has practically disappeared in most state legislatures and Congress. Very few lawmakers defy their party’s orders because they’re threatened with a loss of campaign funding and support if they don’t go along.
Political action committees and other wealthy groups with selfish special interests that don’t align with the interests of the majority of working people spend many millions on misleading ads touting the candidates they know will do what they want. That makes it even more important for voters to seek facts and not fall for lies and propaganda. And today, that means learning what each political party stands for and how their members vote once they’re elected. That requires asking questions.
Republican voters may want to ask why, in several states, the names of the two Republican Party presidential candidates, former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, won’t even appear on a primary ballot along with the president. In fact, those states won’t even have a Republican presidential primary election. How does that represent democracy?
There are other important questions voters should ask as well. Like which party supports affordable health care, lowering the prices of prescription drugs, sensible gun regulations, allowing women to decide what happens to their own bodies, and raising the minimum wage? Which party fights for campaign finance reform, combating climate change and taking steps to minimize its disastrous effects? Which party is fighting to eliminate the corrupt practice of gerrymandering voting districts so only one party has all the advantages on Election Day? I’ll give you a hint; the name of that party starts with a “D.”
On the other hand, which party passes bills that reward huge corporations while taking rights and benefits away from the people who work for those corporations? Which party gives huge tax breaks to the rich, kills off unions that fight for fair wages and cuts food stamps for the poor? Which party’s members consistently vote to loosen or eliminate protections that make our air breathable and our water drinkable? Do the voters want to live near a factory that spews toxic fumes into the air and releases toxic chemicals into their wells, rivers, lakes and streams? If not, they need to vote for Democrats.
In several Wisconsin counties, Republican lawmakers are trying to do away with referendums that allow people to insert issues in their local ballots so the people can vote on issues like school funding, gerrymandering, sensible gun regulations and more. Why would those Republicans want to take away the rights of people to be heard?
The Republican lawmakers’ talk about free markets, individual rights and fiscal responsibility is pure hypocrisy. Their “free market” means the freedom of the largest corporations to control the market and eliminate competition. For example, Republican lawmakers in Congress extended the amount of time large pharmaceutical companies can keep their patents so smaller pharmaceutical companies cannot produce and sell generic medications at much lower prices.
Their “individual rights” extend only to those they deem fit, and they exclude anyone who’s different, like those in the LGBTQ community. They also ignore the majority of citizens who want the right to reform campaign finance laws and the right to keep guns out of the hands of people prone to violence by making sure sensible gun regulations, like universal background checks and red-flag laws, are enacted.
The Republican lawmakers’ mantra about “fiscal responsibility” is a joke. Last year, Republicans passed, and the president signed, a budget bill that, because of the massive tax cuts to the rich along with increased spending, has resulted in the biggest deficit since right after the Great Recession. All during President Barack Obama’s tenure, the debt and deficit fell. No more. That’s not all. The national debt has hit historic highs since Donald Trump was elected, proving that Republican claims of fiscal responsibility are nothing but lies.
If we want our local, state and federal governments to reflect our wants and needs, we not only need to vote, we need to vote smart. As always, it’s up to us.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.