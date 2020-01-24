NASH COLUMN: Voting homework: Who best represents your interests?

This year, even more than ever, our votes will determine and affect our, and our country’s, well-being. That’s why it’s so important to vote in every local, state and federal election because those we elect will make decisions that affect all of us.

But voting without doing some basic homework can elect people who work against our interests and those of our communities. Newspapers report how our state lawmakers voted on important bills, and state lawmakers hold listening sessions where voters can ask questions and learn about their priorities. It takes time, but it’s worth it.

What makes it easier to decide on candidates is that bipartisanship has practically disappeared in most state legislatures and Congress. Very few lawmakers defy their party’s orders because they’re threatened with a loss of campaign funding and support if they don’t go along.

Political action committees and other wealthy groups with selfish special interests that don’t align with the interests of the majority of working people spend many millions on misleading ads touting the candidates they know will do what they want. That makes it even more important for voters to seek facts and not fall for lies and propaganda. And today, that means learning what each political party stands for and how their members vote once they’re elected. That requires asking questions.