NASH COLUMN: We can do something about our many problems; first we must care

Some people say they aren’t worried about most of the disturbing news because, “I can’t do anything about it anyway.”
Yes, they can do something about it. But first they need to care.
The problem is that there’s so much to care about. Since early this year we’ve been bombarded by news of the COVID-19 pandemic that’s already killed more than a half-million people worldwide and, as of July 13, more than 135,000 in the U.S. The number of cases and deaths are still rising in many states while millions of people have lost their jobs, schools and businesses have closed and people are deeply divided over the issue of re-opening.
Meanwhile, there have been protests over racial inequality that arose from several recent, and past, murders of Black citizens by rogue police officers. Some radical protesters, and some outside groups that used the protests as cover, destroyed buildings and looted businesses which hurt, rather than helped, the cause.
Amid all that tragic news, there’s been the continuing flood of evidence and warnings from President Donald Trump’s former cabinet secretaries, advisers, staff and family that details the dangers of his corruption, cruelty, incompetence, narcissism, ignorance and more. Never before have the closest associates of a president accused one of endangering our democracy or of being totally incapable of leading.
Add all those concerns to the historic increase in global temperatures due to excess carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases released as by-products of human activities. Those increased temperatures are depleting our oceans of fish and other marine animals and causing more damaging weather events, including floods and extreme droughts which threaten food production and therefore human life. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s website, climate.gov/news-features/understanding-climate, “The 10 warmest years on record have all occurred since 1998, and 9 of the 10 have occurred since 2005.”
Those are all national concerns, yet we have plenty of our own here in Wisconsin. Because of the corruptly gerrymandered voting districts, approved after the 2010 census by Republicans Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the state legislature is guaranteed to remain under Republican control even though Democratic candidates receive more votes overall.
To correct the absurdly designed district borders that favor only Republican candidates, Gov. Tony Evers is recommending the state do what more than 70% of its citizens want it to do—form “The People’s Maps Commission,” a nonpartisan redistricting commission to draw fair, impartial maps using the 2020 U.S. Census. More than 50 Wisconsin counties have passed referendums that favor non-partisan redistricting, but Fitzgerald, Vos and their enablers are already fighting it. Who’s surprised?
Meanwhile, the extremely political Wisconsin Supreme Court continues to pander to those Republican lawmakers and just approved the unethical lame-duck laws they passed right after Gov. Evers was elected. Apparently, those Republican lawmakers feel that Evers shouldn’t have the same rights as their idol, former Gov. Scott Walker had, so they’ve thwarted almost everything he’s tried to do. Dirty politics is just as alive and well in Wisconsin as it is in Washington, D.C.
So, what can we do about it? The first step is to inform ourselves before we vote. Even though the news is grim and can be depressing, we must force ourselves to learn what’s going on and who’s involved. Reading newspapers and watching the local and national news on unbiased networks are essential if we want to vote intelligently.
We can learn the names of local and statewide candidates, visit their websites and, if they’re already in office, track how they vote. It’s easy to see how our U.S. representatives and senators in Washington voted by Googling “Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week,” which is also published in the Sunday editions of the Wisconsin State Journal.
To learn how members of the state legislature vote on bills, check out the Wisconsin State Legislature’s website and search for “Under the Dome.” Unfortunately, that site doesn’t make it easy to know, but each official’s website can give us a good idea where they stand on the issues.
If we want to slow the spread of COVID-19, we need to abide by the experts’ guidelines by wearing a mask in public places, washing our hands frequently, avoiding crowded places, and heeding all their other recommendations.
To fight climate change, we can all do our part by conserving energy and lowering our dependence on fossil fuels. To get involved, check out local initiatives like “Power Up Baraboo,” which has an informative website.
It’s not easy to maintain our precious Earth or a democracy that benefits the majority of people. But it’s even harder to live under frequent natural disasters and tyranny. As always, it’s up to us.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
