NASH COLUMN: We can do something about our many problems; first we must care

Meanwhile, the extremely political Wisconsin Supreme Court continues to pander to those Republican lawmakers and just approved the unethical lame-duck laws they passed right after Gov. Evers was elected. Apparently, those Republican lawmakers feel that Evers shouldn’t have the same rights as their idol, former Gov. Scott Walker had, so they’ve thwarted almost everything he’s tried to do. Dirty politics is just as alive and well in Wisconsin as it is in Washington, D.C.

So, what can we do about it? The first step is to inform ourselves before we vote. Even though the news is grim and can be depressing, we must force ourselves to learn what’s going on and who’s involved. Reading newspapers and watching the local and national news on unbiased networks are essential if we want to vote intelligently.

We can learn the names of local and statewide candidates, visit their websites and, if they’re already in office, track how they vote. It’s easy to see how our U.S. representatives and senators in Washington voted by Googling “Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week,” which is also published in the Sunday editions of the Wisconsin State Journal.