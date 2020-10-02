NASH COLUMN: We can do this

Americans are tired. For four years, everyone who’s been paying attention has felt the effects of the constant eruptions of disturbing political news that has, for the first time since the Civil War, caused widespread divisions and even hostility among family members, old friends and neighbors. Add to that the effects of the pandemic: fear of dying or suffering debilitating illness; fear of infecting loved ones; isolation; lost jobs; evictions and the resultant despair of not knowing if bills can be paid.
Law enforcement officials are reporting a large increase in suicides as well as opioid and other drug overdoses. Mental health workers say the same about the growing number of people suffering from depression and anxiety.
The simple precaution to wear masks that’s been recommended universally by every medical expert in the world has caused even more divisions. That’s because we have a president who, as shown in audio of conversations that journalist Bob Woodward recorded, knew in early February how contagious and serious the virus is. But the president never told his listeners. Instead, he poo-poohed that advice. Advice that, if followed by a majority of Americans, could have saved thousands of lives. Now, he tries to divert attention from the fact that COVID-19 has killed over 200,000 Americans in only seven months — more deaths than from all the wars America’s been in since the end of World War II, 75 years ago.
It’s obvious we can’t depend on this president to bring us together. His constant lies and spiteful, juvenile attacks on anyone who disagrees with him just fan the flames. Many of us have refused to watch the news or have cut back their exposure to it. Who can blame them?
Some people think it will improve after the election, but many are fearful of even more upheavals because of passion on both sides. That’s because the president has said several times he’s not sure if he’ll agree to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses. To make it worse, he’s been spewing the lie that mail-in ballots are a cause of widespread voter fraud. He says that every day, despite that his own FBI Director, Christopher Wray, told the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Sept. 24 that there is no evidence of a meaningful amount of fraud related to mail-in ballots or elections in general.
Unlike the president, Wray has evidence to back up his statement. A report by the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan think tank, determined that the rate of voter fraud in three elections was between 0.0003% and 0.0025%. Also, a study by Justin Levitt at Loyola Law School turned up only 31 credible allegations of voter impersonation out of more than 1 billion votes cast in the United States from 2000 to 2014. Yet the president continues his lies and, sadly, many people believe them.
Thankfully, even some Republican lawmakers are trying to assure the people that there will be a peaceful transition after the election, but the president’s rabid supporters are most likely ignoring them. In the end, I have a feeling it’ll be up to the rest of us to calm things down.
What can we do? How can a divided nation come together and live in peace? How can each of us encourage unity, compromise and cooperation so we can survive, not only the pandemic, but the political divisions?
I do have some hope, based on correspondence I’ve had with some Republicans who initially contacted me to protest my views. Almost all, I’m happy to say, were respectful and civil while doing so. After we emailed a few times, most agreed we actually liked and respected one another even though our political views don’t always jibe. If total strangers can come together despite some opposing political views, then certainly old friends and relatives can heal the damage this political climate has caused.
If Joe Biden is elected, he will be, as always, willing to work with both sides to come up with solutions to the country’s pressing problems: the pandemic, affordable health care, a shaky economy, fair taxation and elections, global warming, and protection of our precious air and water. He will fight to protect the rights of all Americans to be treated fairly and equally in our courts of law. The White House will again contain music, laughter…and dogs. Biden will work to bring us together, but he can’t do it alone.
So reach out to that family member, friend or neighbor you’ve avoided because of politics. Tell them you still care about them and believe that your relationship is more important than fleeting political issues. That’s how it starts. We can do this. If we love our country, we have to.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
