NASH COLUMN: We can do this

What can we do? How can a divided nation come together and live in peace? How can each of us encourage unity, compromise and cooperation so we can survive, not only the pandemic, but the political divisions?

I do have some hope, based on correspondence I’ve had with some Republicans who initially contacted me to protest my views. Almost all, I’m happy to say, were respectful and civil while doing so. After we emailed a few times, most agreed we actually liked and respected one another even though our political views don’t always jibe. If total strangers can come together despite some opposing political views, then certainly old friends and relatives can heal the damage this political climate has caused.

If Joe Biden is elected, he will be, as always, willing to work with both sides to come up with solutions to the country’s pressing problems: the pandemic, affordable health care, a shaky economy, fair taxation and elections, global warming, and protection of our precious air and water. He will fight to protect the rights of all Americans to be treated fairly and equally in our courts of law. The White House will again contain music, laughter…and dogs. Biden will work to bring us together, but he can’t do it alone.

So reach out to that family member, friend or neighbor you’ve avoided because of politics. Tell them you still care about them and believe that your relationship is more important than fleeting political issues. That’s how it starts. We can do this. If we love our country, we have to.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.