NASH COLUMN: We could use more 'united' in our states these days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A reader recently wrote about how life isn’t that much different now, under quarantine, than it was for them when they were growing up. That reminded me of my own childhood.

Except for the radio and wringer washing machine, electronics were rare. One day my mother said that soon there’d be a way to see the people on the radio, and it was called “television.” I thought, “How boring to watch people talking.” I didn’t think about the soap operas mom listened to every evening or imagine movies and other dramas.

When a neighborhood family got a television set, we kids would go over to their house, sit on the floor and watch “Uncle Milty’s” escapades. My dad didn’t buy a television set until the Cleveland Indians were in the World Series. He said he didn’t want to have to drive down to the stadium to watch it. I wonder how long it would have been for us to get a TV set if the Indians hadn’t done so well.

We all loved it. We sang along to “Our Hit Parade.” My sister and I watched “The Buster Brown Show” and, later, “The Mickey Mouse Club”. But we still listened to fairy tales on the radio on Saturday mornings. Television was only for night-time viewing and then only until 10 p.m. when the test pattern came on.