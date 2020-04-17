NASH COLUMN: We could use more 'united' in our states these days
NASH COLUMN: We could use more 'united' in our states these days

A reader recently wrote about how life isn’t that much different now, under quarantine, than it was for them when they were growing up. That reminded me of my own childhood.

Except for the radio and wringer washing machine, electronics were rare. One day my mother said that soon there’d be a way to see the people on the radio, and it was called “television.” I thought, “How boring to watch people talking.” I didn’t think about the soap operas mom listened to every evening or imagine movies and other dramas.

When a neighborhood family got a television set, we kids would go over to their house, sit on the floor and watch “Uncle Milty’s” escapades. My dad didn’t buy a television set until the Cleveland Indians were in the World Series. He said he didn’t want to have to drive down to the stadium to watch it. I wonder how long it would have been for us to get a TV set if the Indians hadn’t done so well.

We all loved it. We sang along to “Our Hit Parade.” My sister and I watched “The Buster Brown Show” and, later, “The Mickey Mouse Club”. But we still listened to fairy tales on the radio on Saturday mornings. Television was only for night-time viewing and then only until 10 p.m. when the test pattern came on.

But mostly, when we weren’t in school, eating meals or doing chores, we were outside until dark. It didn’t matter the season; we braved heat and cold as we ran all over the neighborhood, played games in our yards, explored on our bikes and were totally free. Yet we knew we had to be home for meals and as soon as the streetlights came on.

Back then, kids rarely questioned parental expectations. If one did, there were consequences we did not want repeated. I got only two spankings and I deserved them. Not beatings, but over-the knee spankings administered by my father. And they hurt. Needless to say, I didn’t repeat my bratty behaviors. I also knew my father loved me and spanked me only because my behaviors were unacceptable. I respected him for that, and my psyche was not damaged one bit.

Parents were parents, not friends. They were our safety, our anchors and taught us respect and consideration. Children didn’t demand what the family would have for meals, where they’d go on vacations or what time they’d go to bed. They could express their preferences but parents made the decisions.

Most fathers earned enough to support a family, so mothers could usually stay home with their children. And because they usually had only one car per family, moms and kids who weren’t in school were home all day. Yet I don’t remember ever being bored. My sister and I made up games and put on dramas, kids came over to play, and after we moved out of town, I spent a lot of time in the nearby woods and fields.

There, all the kids nearby were boys, so I played baseball and football with them in a field until I was 16 and my dad made me quit playing tackle football. I was sad because I made a lot of touchdowns since none of the boys wanted to tackle or hurt me. Naturally, I took full advantage of that.

How we managed without computers, Google and Word programs is beyond me, but I’m happy we didn’t have cell phones. We looked at one another when we talked. We watched where we were going, smiled at other people, and noticed the wonders of nature as we went down the street. Workers in lunchrooms and during breaks talked with and got to know one another.

Back then, politics didn’t divide families and friends. Of course, there were extremists, and that’s how most people viewed them, so they were mostly ignored. Americans came together during World War II and remained united for many years after.

Our parents remembered the Great Depression, so they taught us to be careful with our money and to learn the value of a good education. President Franklin D. Roosevelt put people to work building infrastructure that still exists, and I can’t recall anyone calling him a socialist.

Prescription drugs and medical care were affordable then, yet doctors and hospitals didn’t go bankrupt. CEOs made about 20 times what the average worker did, not 200 to 500 times more, as they do now.

We’re all experiencing stress these days, along with a political system that’s not pleasing anyone. The time has come for Americans to work together and put the emphasis on the meaning of the word “United” when we refer to our country. Let’s get busy and do something about it.

Pat Nash

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years.

