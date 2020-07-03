NASH COLUMN: We have a long way to go to truly be 'land of the free'
NASH COLUMN: We have a long way to go to truly be 'land of the free'

On July 4, Americans celebrate the 1776 signing of the Declaration of Independence. But although our country’s independence was declared, it wasn’t until the end of the Revolutionary War and a peace treaty in 1783 that Great Britain finally recognized it no longer had political control of what had been 13 British-ruled colonies and would soon be an independent country.

It was a huge victory, but the country still had a long way to go to be truly democratic. Although the Declaration of Independence states that “all men are created equal,” for many years after the founding of this country, only white men who owned property could vote. That left out all women, Blacks and Native Americans, so there was hardly equality for all.

It wasn’t until 92 years later that the 15th Amendment guaranteed that voting rights couldn’t be denied because of a person’s color, race or “previous condition of servitude.” Still, for many years afterward in many states, Black voters were prevented from voting by poll taxes and literary tests that were designed to make them fail. I’ve seen examples of those tests and I’d be surprised if even highly educated Americans could pass them today. It wasn’t until 1965 that President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act, which ended literacy tests, and in 1966 the Supreme Court ruled that poll taxes were unconstitutional.

But the battle against segregation wasn’t won until the Civil Rights Act in 1964. It was only then that blacks could mix with whites in all public places, including buses and trains.

As for women, it was 144 years after the Declaration of Independence was signed before they could vote. Their eventual victory came only after years of protests, pickets, silent vigils and hunger strikes. In the meantime, many women were jailed and physically abused for demanding equality. Finally, in 1920, a Constitutional amendment gave them the right to vote.

But Native Americans didn’t have the right to vote in every state until 1962. That’s when Utah, the last state to do so, guaranteed their voting rights. Before that, they had to fight, state by state, to gain that right.

But even with those advancements in equality, we’re still not the “land of the free.” If we were, women would receive equal pay for equal work and Blacks, Hispanics, Asians and people in the LGBT community, who don’t hurt anyone, wouldn’t face harassment and prejudice in their jobs and everyday lives.

If we were a country governed by lawmakers who believed in equality, the practice of gerrymandering — the re-drawing lines of voting districts to benefit the party in power — would be banned in every state. Here, because of the gerrymandering done by Republican Wisconsin lawmakers during the Scott Walker administration, the legislature is guaranteed to have a Republican majority even though Republican candidates receive fewer votes. That’s not democracy and does not represent equal rights.

But the Founding Fathers did recognize tyranny and, in the Declaration of Independence, called out the king of Great Britain for abusing his powers. Since the king had discouraged immigration to the colonies, they wrote, “He has endeavoured to prevent the Population of these States; for that Purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of foreigners;”

Sound familiar? But wait: in the Declaration of Independence there are other accusations against the king’s actions that remind us of the actions of the current resident of the White House:

“He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the Tenure of their Offices...

“He has kept among us, in Times of Peace, Standing Armies, without the consent of our Legislatures.

“He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil Power.

“Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated Injury. A Prince, whose Character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the Ruler of a free People.”

Thomas Jefferson wrote those words with the help of other Founding Fathers, but they are certainly relevant today. And in his book “Common Sense,” Thomas Paine, an English writer and political activist who encouraged the colonists in their fight for independence, also wrote words back then that should be considered by today’s lawmakers and voters:

“Men who look upon themselves born to reign, and others to obey, soon grow insolent; selected from the rest of mankind their minds are early poisoned by importance; and the world they act in differs so materially from the world at large, that they have but little opportunity of knowing its true interests, and when they succeed to the government are frequently the most ignorant and unfit of any throughout the dominions.”

He sure got that right.

Pat Nash

Pat Nash

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.

