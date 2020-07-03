NASH COLUMN: We have a long way to go to truly be 'land of the free'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 4, Americans celebrate the 1776 signing of the Declaration of Independence. But although our country’s independence was declared, it wasn’t until the end of the Revolutionary War and a peace treaty in 1783 that Great Britain finally recognized it no longer had political control of what had been 13 British-ruled colonies and would soon be an independent country.

It was a huge victory, but the country still had a long way to go to be truly democratic. Although the Declaration of Independence states that “all men are created equal,” for many years after the founding of this country, only white men who owned property could vote. That left out all women, Blacks and Native Americans, so there was hardly equality for all.

It wasn’t until 92 years later that the 15th Amendment guaranteed that voting rights couldn’t be denied because of a person’s color, race or “previous condition of servitude.” Still, for many years afterward in many states, Black voters were prevented from voting by poll taxes and literary tests that were designed to make them fail. I’ve seen examples of those tests and I’d be surprised if even highly educated Americans could pass them today. It wasn’t until 1965 that President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act, which ended literacy tests, and in 1966 the Supreme Court ruled that poll taxes were unconstitutional.