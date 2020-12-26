NASH COLUMN: We have founders to thank

What can, and does, happen is voter suppression. For one thing, state and city leaders can restrict access to the polls. In areas that don’t favor their parties’ candidates, they can eliminate voting sites, enact stricter ID laws and limit the amount of time and methods people have to vote. We saw that in 2016 and this year. In some large cities with a majority of Democratic voters and minorities, but a majority of Republican lawmakers, we saw polling locations cut from more than 100 to only three or four. In 2016, that resulted in long lines at the polls and many people having to leave before they could vote.

But this year, our country’s founders would be proud of the voters who outsmarted those who wanted to repress them. Millions of citizens determinedly waited for hours, up to six or seven in some places, to cast their votes and make their voices heard. They succeeded

The founders would also be proud of the state and federal judges and Supreme Court Justices who, despite their political leanings, ruled in favor of truth and against lies and misinformation. All over the country, judges and justices, including many appointed by President Donald Trump, ruled that the election was conducted fairly and there was no meaningful evidence of voter fraud.

This country has been fortunate that, except for the current one, no other president has fought for one-person rule. But this year, we learned a majority of Americans rejected that idea, and that the founders were pretty smart dudes when it came to preserving democracy.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.