NASH COLUMN: We have founders to thank

Years ago, my father gave me a large, fabric-covered book he’d inherited. “Living Thoughts in Words That Burn, from Poet, Sage and Humorist” was published in 1891. The flowery, hand-written inscription inside the front cover says, “Birthday Present, January 3, 1899, but the name of the recipient is too faded to read.
It’s traveled with me through many moves, and as I read it from time to time over the years, I marveled at how little has changed when it comes to human behaviors. The other day I again discovered the wisdom of those long-ago writers while I took a break from cleaning bookshelves. The first two passages that caught my eye were written by William Shakespeare:
“Who knows himself a braggart,
Let him fear this; for it will come to pass
That every braggart shall be found an ass.”
Guess who that reminded me of. Then there’s this, which also reminded me of certain people who use religion to hide their real motives.
“The devil can cite Scripture for his purpose.
An evil soul producing holy witness,
Is like a villain with a smiling face,
A goodly apple, rotten at the core.”
Narcissism, hypocrisy and cruelty based on prejudice have been as common throughout the centuries as they are now. History shows, in the long run, a civilization, or government, that encourages or even tolerates those traits has always resulted in repression of its citizens and the destruction of its economy, democracy and infrastructure. Historians can give many examples of how democracies dwindle and die, but, as German philosopher Georg Hegel wrote over a century ago, “We learn from history that we do not learn from history.”
It’s clear the founders of our country knew that, and that’s why they inserted several safeguards for democracy in the Constitution. The main ones protect us against dictatorship and authoritarianism. By creating three branches of government: legislative, executive and judicial, they made sure that if the executive—the president—attempts to take all power, one or both of the other branches is there to stop them. As we’ve learned this year, it works.
Every president has the power to appoint federal judges, including those on the Supreme Court. But the Senate must approve Supreme Court justices, so there’s a limit to presidential power in that situation – unless the majority of senators are under the president’s thumb. But even members of the House of Representatives can be intimidated by a powerful president and act against the good of the nation to protect their own jobs.
Unfortunately, that self-interest can easily override any patriotic spirit some of them had to begin with and make them puppets of an influential leader. That’s why we have a judicial system – to curb that power when it violates our laws and Constitution. And that’s why we have presidential term limits and presidential elections every four years.
Is it possible to rig an election? Not without the cooperation of thousands of people all over the country. There are bipartisan election committees and poll workers in every state who run sample ballots, check voting machines and double-check all the election processes before every election, so the chances of a fixed election are slim to none.
What can, and does, happen is voter suppression. For one thing, state and city leaders can restrict access to the polls. In areas that don’t favor their parties’ candidates, they can eliminate voting sites, enact stricter ID laws and limit the amount of time and methods people have to vote. We saw that in 2016 and this year. In some large cities with a majority of Democratic voters and minorities, but a majority of Republican lawmakers, we saw polling locations cut from more than 100 to only three or four. In 2016, that resulted in long lines at the polls and many people having to leave before they could vote.
But this year, our country’s founders would be proud of the voters who outsmarted those who wanted to repress them. Millions of citizens determinedly waited for hours, up to six or seven in some places, to cast their votes and make their voices heard. They succeeded
The founders would also be proud of the state and federal judges and Supreme Court Justices who, despite their political leanings, ruled in favor of truth and against lies and misinformation. All over the country, judges and justices, including many appointed by President Donald Trump, ruled that the election was conducted fairly and there was no meaningful evidence of voter fraud.
This country has been fortunate that, except for the current one, no other president has fought for one-person rule. But this year, we learned a majority of Americans rejected that idea, and that the founders were pretty smart dudes when it came to preserving democracy.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.