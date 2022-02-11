NASH COLUMN: We’ve been warned about attack on Democracy

Historians are warning that the steps necessary for the creation of an autocracy are obvious right now in the U.S. They’re reminding us that tyrannical authoritarians throughout history have used the same tactics to gain and maintain power while claiming to support a democracy they intend to destroy.

First, wannabe authoritarians identify people who are angry because they feel left out. Next, they invent tricks to attract those people and make them feel they’re being heard. To do that, they lie, invent catch phrases that sound patriotic like “Make America Great Again,” and convince their new followers that their enemies are anyone who opposes the wannabe dictator.

To deceive and indoctrinate their new followers, they create distrust of reputable news sources and facts to keep them from seeing the truth. Authoritarians don’t give one hoot about their followers, but they need them to gain wealth and power.

The evidence that it’s happening here is clear. Even several current and former Republican lawmakers and advisors, along with some former Fox News employees who care about the country, are speaking out against the former president as he continues his attempt to regain power through intimidation and lies.

After the former president declared that he may pardon those arrested for their criminal behaviors during the Jan. 6 insurrection, John Dean, former White House counsel to President Richard Nixon tweeted, “This is beyond being a demagogue to the stuff of dictators. He is defying the rule of law. Failure to confront a tyrant only encourages bad behavior. If thinking Americans don’t understand what Trump is doing and what the criminal justice system must do, we are all in big trouble!”

Dean isn’t alone. After the news came out last week that the Republican National Committee was censuring Republican lawmakers Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney for trying to uncover the truth of what happened on Jan. 6, Michael Steele, the former Republican Party chairman, told the Washington Post they were censuring Cheney for “protecting the country from a maniac.”

Dean, Steele and other sane Republicans recognize how far-right extremists like white nationalists and Nazi sympathizers have gravitated to the former president and how he’s embraced and encouraged them. He called them “patriots” after they and others violently forced their way into the Capitol, attacked security and police forces, erected a noose and a scaffold and yelled they wanted to hang Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi. We’ve seen video footage of police officers being attacked with flagpoles and other objects as those officers tried to protect members of Congress against the fury of the mob. Sane Republicans had the courage and integrity to tell it like it was, an attempt to overthrow the government, ignore the rule of law and discard the will of the majority. Only former Vice President Pence’s refusal to submit to pressure to break the law stopped that from happening.

But lately, Republican lawmakers with integrity are the minority. We’ve recently learned that in December 2020, certain members of the Republican Party in Wisconsin and six other states that Biden won pretended to be legitimate electors and signed falsified documents that proclaimed Trump won. Those fake electors were stupid enough to submit the forged documents to the National Archives. I wonder if the former president will send them the cash they’ll need to defend themselves in court.

Even some Fox News hosts have shown integrity by leaving the network and speaking out against other hosts pushing lies and conspiracy theories. One of the rebels, former Fox host Gretchen Carlson, in a Jan. 27 interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta, said of her former network, “It’s gone from an opinion, which was fine, to completely devolving into non-fact-based conspiracy theories and outright dangerous rhetoric, in my mind, and I think it’s a complete disservice to our country.”

Those lies encourage supporters of the would-be authoritarian to threaten anyone who opposes him or gets in the way of his goals. And, when that idol and his enablers incite them further by telling them they have to “fight like hell” as Trump did, and like his attorney and main enabler, Rudy Giuliani, declared before the Jan. 6 insurrection, “Let’s have trial by combat,” they interpret it as a call to action and violence.

Some prominent Republican lawmakers initially condemned the actions and the former president’s incitement, but soon backed off, afraid of his base. They fell into the trap of fear that all authoritarians instill in those who oppose them.

But, the truth will come out. The House select committee investigating the insurrection has questioned hundreds of people who had knowledge of what led up to the attempts to overthrow the election. Its results will soon be made public and hopefully, Americans will be united in accepting them.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.