NASH COLUMN: We've been warned

I’d originally planned to detail all of the examples of threatened violence, but the list has grown too long. Besides, anyone who watches or reads unbiased news has heard about them and the details of why they’re being targeted by those who believe Trump’s lies about the election results.

What have the president and most GOP lawmakers said about these frequent threats? Nothing. In fact, the president encourages this kind of behavior. During one of his 2016 rallies, he said people who protested against him should be taken out on stretchers and that he’d pay their attackers’ legal bills. Not long ago, he told the Proud Boys who, according to the Anti-Defamation League, is a “violent, nationalistic, Islamophobic, transphobic and misogynistic hate group” to “Stand back and stand by.” As to the threats of violence directed at Republican officials in the state of Georgia or other state officials who have certified that Joe Biden won the election, he’s said nothing, just as he’s said almost nothing about the quarter-million Americans who’ve died of COVID 19. Why? Because he doesn’t care.