NASH COLUMN: We've been warned

Recently, the lives of Republican elections officials and their families from several states have been threatened and they’re being subjected to verbal abuse every day. The ones threatening them aren’t associated with antifa or those on the left. They’re Donald Trump supporters who are angry that he lost the election and want to punish those who’ve concluded there was no voter or election fraud that could change the results of the Nov. 3 election.
Many Democratic officials have also been threatened: with hanging, decapitation and, in a case on Saturday, Dec. 9, with obscenities screamed by protestors, some armed with assault rifles, in front of an official’s home. Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s chief election officer and Secretary of State, had just finished decorating the family’s Christmas tree with her 4-year-old son when they heard and saw a crowd of loud Trump supporters screaming obscenities and making threats in front of her house. They dispersed only after the police arrived.
Christopher Krebs, a Republican, who was the administration’s cybersecurity and infrastructure security chief before Trump fired him for saying there was no interference in the election, was publicly threatened by Republican lawyer Joseph diGenova. The week of Dec. 1, during diGenova’s appearance on Newsmax’s “The Howie Carr Show,” the attorney said of Krebs, “He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot.” Immediately after that, Krebs said he and his family were bombarded with death threats and harassment.
I’d originally planned to detail all of the examples of threatened violence, but the list has grown too long. Besides, anyone who watches or reads unbiased news has heard about them and the details of why they’re being targeted by those who believe Trump’s lies about the election results.
What have the president and most GOP lawmakers said about these frequent threats? Nothing. In fact, the president encourages this kind of behavior. During one of his 2016 rallies, he said people who protested against him should be taken out on stretchers and that he’d pay their attackers’ legal bills. Not long ago, he told the Proud Boys who, according to the Anti-Defamation League, is a “violent, nationalistic, Islamophobic, transphobic and misogynistic hate group” to “Stand back and stand by.” As to the threats of violence directed at Republican officials in the state of Georgia or other state officials who have certified that Joe Biden won the election, he’s said nothing, just as he’s said almost nothing about the quarter-million Americans who’ve died of COVID 19. Why? Because he doesn’t care.
The majority of GOP senators and members of the House of Representatives, who took an oath to support the country and our democracy, are silent and spineless as usual, terrified of offending the president. Most of them continue to support his accusations of voter and election fraud even though there’s no evidence, and even though Trump’s legal team has lost all but one of more than 50 legal cases on the issue. About those cowards, former Ohio governor and Republican presidential candidate John Kasich said in a Dec. 9, CNN interview, “These leaders are morally and ethically bankrupt. I’ve been a Republican my whole lifetime, but America comes first.” He added that many Republicans have left the party and worked to elect Biden.
And last week, the U.S. Supreme Court, including all three of Trump’s appointees, unanimously dismissed a suit brought by members of the GOP to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania. Finally, on Friday, Dec. 11, yet another Trump-backed appeal to the Supreme Court was dismissed, as was one presented to Wisconsin’s Supreme Court. In addition, Attorney General William Barr, who has rarely shown any spine, stated the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of any widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 election. But some Trump supporters would rather believe the president’s lies and some are continuing to threaten innocent people who value our democracy and the right for voters to elect the president. That those supporters constantly wave flags and call themselves patriots is a joke.
We can’t say we weren’t warned that the president is a danger to democracy. Since 2016, scores of mental health experts, former staff members, business associates and a few courageous and honest Republican lawmakers have warned that the president is a danger to the nation. Under no other president has that ever happened.
The good news is that, when it came down to the wire, several Republicans in high places put the nation’s welfare and our democracy first. They respected the rights of American voters, and ensured Biden and Kamala Harris will take office on Jan. 20. After that, the healing and unifying will begin and, if enough people help to make that happen, the prospect for the rest of 2021 will be merry and bright. Happy holidays.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!