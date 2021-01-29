NASH COLUMN: What the pandemic has taught us

My heart goes out to all who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, suffered long-term physical effects, lost their livelihoods or are experiencing depression from the isolation required to avoid infection. This seemingly endless pandemic has negatively affected every country, economy and person in the world, and for those who’ve lost a loved one it’s impossible to find anything good about it. But I believe there are things we’ve learned that have given us a new perspective on our lives.
For one thing, I used to dread going to the grocery store but considered it a necessary chore. Now I look forward to hitting the store as soon as it opens when there are few, if any, other shoppers. It feels like a luxury to be able to choose the firmest, prettiest green pepper or other fresh vegetable, and to browse the aisles and see things I don’t have on my list but realize I’ll soon need. I’m so fortunate that my amazingly wonderful neighbors shop for me at the usually crowded Aldi and Walmart, but I feel safe enough at Festival if I go at 5 a.m. when most sane people are still in bed.
I’ve also realized what a privilege it is to see and hug my children and grandchildren who all live in other states. I’m thankful for telephones and email that make it possible to be in contact with them, but it’s not nearly as gratifying as hugs and the luxury of sitting around laughing and talking for hours.
I’ve realized how much I loved my job working with students who have special needs, and the wonderful staff who devote their lives to helping each of those students reach their full potential. If members of the general public knew the challenges those teachers, aides, counselors and principals face every day, they’d erect statues to them.
Because many of us are home more, we’ve had time to become more informed about political and other issues. We’ve seen how important it is to vote in every election, not just every four years in the presidential election. The choices we make in city, county and state elections are extremely important because local decisions impact our lives most directly – and it’s often the winners of those local and state elections who go on to become our nation’s leaders. That more people are paying attention now is a good thing for all of us. Those of us who are spending most of our time at home are now able to do some household chores and maintenance we’ve put off. My unfinished basement is now almost free of cobwebs and my walls have been scrubbed. I even organized my file drawers and tossed about half of what was stuffed into them.
We’ve had time for the hobbies we’ve put off doing, like artwork, woodworking, sewing, knitting, or writing. We’ve also had time to donate or toss out all the hobby supplies we’ve finally realized we’ll never use.
We’ve learned how to attend Zoom or other virtual meetings for work or for pleasure, without having to dress up or even take off our sweatpants. And we women have saved money on make-up. The only time I wear it is once a week when I go to the grocery store, and even then I apply it only to the part of my face that’s above my mask. Since we don’t go anywhere, many of us have saved on our water bills by doing less laundry since we’re wearing the same clothes longer than we did before, because…who cares?
Another benefit for us older people is our opportunity to take more, and longer, naps. The only problem I’ve found is that, when I wake up, I sometimes can’t tell if it’s morning or evening. Then again, who cares?
Because we have more time to think, a lot of us have learned more about ourselves. I’ve learned how little self-discipline I have. Every night when I go to bed, I promise myself I’ll exercise and take a long walk the next day. Doesn’t usually happen.
Meanwhile, I’ve discovered those amazingly delicious mini cream puffs. And the benefit of having ample time to make delicious, veggie-filled soups and egg dishes. Which reminds me again – I need to exercise more. Maybe tomorrow.
I hope all of you are taking good care of yourselves and doing everything possible to avoid becoming infected with COVID-19 and the new variants that are said to be even more infectious. Only by working together can we put an end to this pandemic. Meanwhile, let’s learn from it and appreciate what we have and are still able to do.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.