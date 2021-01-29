NASH COLUMN: What the pandemic has taught us

Because many of us are home more, we’ve had time to become more informed about political and other issues. We’ve seen how important it is to vote in every election, not just every four years in the presidential election. The choices we make in city, county and state elections are extremely important because local decisions impact our lives most directly – and it’s often the winners of those local and state elections who go on to become our nation’s leaders. That more people are paying attention now is a good thing for all of us. Those of us who are spending most of our time at home are now able to do some household chores and maintenance we’ve put off. My unfinished basement is now almost free of cobwebs and my walls have been scrubbed. I even organized my file drawers and tossed about half of what was stuffed into them.