The divisions between Americans today seem to dominate the news and a lot of our conversations. But overall, I believe we agree on more issues than we disagree.
For example, most of us love animals. Pets are a big part of many households and television programs about wild animals never go out of style.
My life has been enhanced because of the pets I’ve had. I’ve also had wonderful and educational experiences with wild animals as well as domestic animals I got to know living on our farms.
It was late fall when we moved into the small house on a northern Minnesota farm. The house had been empty for a year, but we soon learned we weren’t the only residents.
I won’t tell the whole story of the family of seven skunks who lived in the crawl space because it would take a whole column, but trust me when I say they have family fights and, instead of yelling at one another, they spray one another. Unfortunately, we suffered the consequences until spring came.
Skunks weren’t the only animals who loved the shelter of the crawl space. A few winters later, I boiled a chicken and put it in its pot to cool in the cold entryway. About an hour later, I heard a clanging, looked through the window in the door and saw a weasel jerking as hard as he could on a chicken leg as he tried to take the whole chicken out of the pot. He ran when I opened the door, but it wasn’t the last time I saw him.
I soon learned why we had no mice in the house that winter. One night while I was reading by the stove, I heard a faint sound and looked toward the sink. There, with his head and little front feet popping out from a hole in the sink’s kick-plate, was the weasel. I then realized he’d been responsible for killing all the mice that invaded the space under the house. But he must have run out, because when I set down a bowl with some tuna in it, he gobbled it up. It then became a nightly ritual. He liked tuna, but cooked chicken was his favorite. Neighbors told us he’d probably kill all our chickens if we didn’t trap him, but he never bothered them.
Then there was the time I heard a squeaking sound like a wash machine makes when it’s off balance during the spin cycle. Except the noise wasn’t coming from the laundry area. It came from the living room. There on the braided rug was a baby mouse not bigger than the end of my thumb. Its eyes were still shut, but it didn’t lack the ability to make a whole lot of noise. When I picked him up, he curled into the palm of my hand. I put a drop of milk into a crease in my palm and he sucked it up like a vacuum cleaner. I found a box, put a light bulb into a tin can for warmth, wrapped it with old socks, added some more old socks for a bed, and that’s where he lived. I should be embarrassed to admit that I even got up during the night to feed him, just as I had my children. As he grew, it was obvious from his big ears that he was a kangaroo mouse. The plan was to raise him until he could fend for himself and then release him in the hay loft of the barn. But the night before his release, he escaped. Needless to say, we didn’t set mouse traps for months.
After 10 years of raising beef cattle, pigs (the smartest animals on a farm), ducks, chickens and geese, we bought a dairy farm in the central part of the state. Like many people who were raised in a city, I thought all cows were the same. I was wrong.
Because of close, twice-daily interaction with them, I learned each one of our dairy cows had a different personality. Like people, some were affectionate, but others could be mean, stubborn, funny, bossy or timid. Also like people, most of them liked routine. They’d always go into the same stall and had a pecking order in the pasture. One Jersey cow with a sense of entitlement refused to follow the herd into the barn and would always wait for one of us to take her by the halter and lead her in.
Over the years, animals have taught me that, although we’re all different in some ways, we have the same basic needs. I find that good to remember in these divisive times.
